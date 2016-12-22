The Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation is featuring the artwork of three young students on their Christmas cards.

The chosen artists were the winners of the Foundation's 2016 Christmas Card Contest.

Every year, in the spirit of the holiday season, the Foundation hosts the friendly competition which invites any students in Grades 1 through 8 across Renfrew County to submit their holiday themed designs to be featured on the Foundation’s annual Christmas cards.

“Our Board wanted to reach out to our young philanthropists and invite them to create artwork to help our Regional Hospital,” shared Executive Director Nancy Warren. “We received over 200 submissions this year – more than double from last year – from across the county, and it was very difficult for the PRH staff to pick the top three.”

From an impressive 207 submissions, the Pembroke Regional Hospital staff and volunteers had four days to vote on the artwork on display by the Foundation office and narrow it down to the top three.

On Dec. 12, the Foundation held a special ceremony to honour the winners and present them with awards.

First place was awarded to Trinity Dolan, a Grade 7 student at Holy Name School in Pembroke, for her design titled ‘It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year’.

Second place was bestowed upon Rory Schuler, a Grade 4 student at Cobden Public School in Cobden, for her design titled ‘Snowman in Christmas Ornament’.

Third place was placed upon Gillian McClellan, a Grade 5 student at Champlain Discovery Public School in Pembroke, for her design titled ‘Snowman and Cabin in the Woods’.

Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation chair Barbara Schoof presented the gift bags and award ribbons to the winners and thanked them for their beautiful artwork.

“It’s great to see children getting involved and contributing to our Foundation,” said Schoof. “And it’s wonderful to see participants from across the county because we’re a regional hospital with services for all of Renfrew County so it’s great to see all of you involved.”

Dolan expressed her glee in being awarded first place and shared her personal opinion on the importance of giving and receiving cards during the Christmas season.

“I think it's important to get Christmas cards because it just shows that you care about someone,” said Dolan. “And I always like making people Christmas cards rather than buying them because it comes from the heart.”

The winners’ cards have been professionally made into cards which the Foundation is currently selling in packages of six. All of the money raised from the sale of the cards will go towards supporting the services of the Foundation.

“Or if someone wants to honour a friend or a loved one through a donation, they can make a donation through our Christmas Card Program and then the Foundation will send them one of the cards which will inform them that a donation has been placed in their honour,” said Schoof.

For those interested in purchasing a package of the Christmas cards, they are available for purchase at the Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation Office. A bundle of six cards featuring all three artists’ work is available for $12.

