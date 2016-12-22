First two new city grants issued

Pembroke city council has approved the first two applications for its Community Improvement Plan grant program.

At its Dec. 6 meeting of the planning and development committee, Heather McConnell, economic development officer, introduced the applications, which would be used to make improvements to the second storey residential units in buildings the applicants own.

More than $45,000 of work will be invested in the properties, with close to $13,000 in grant money to be awarded by the city after the work is complete.

One applicant applied for a Downtown Housing Grant in the amount of $1,805, which will be used to replace four windows in two apartment units with energy efficient ones, part of work to improve the apartments at 109 Pembroke Street West. The second applicant will be awarded a Downtown Housing Grant and Planning and Building Permit Fee Grant for $10,743 to renovate a pair of downtown apartments in 25-27 Pembroke Street West.

Mayor Michael LeMay said he was pleased with seeing the public take advantage of these grants for the betterment of the city.

“It is nice to see the Community Improvement Plan being utilized, and we are looking forward to seeing improvements throughout our community due to it,” he said.

After a year or so work and consultation in developing it, the city approved its Community Improvement Plan in August, and it came into effect this fall. It is essentially a blueprint to assist in community revitalization, as well as aiming to achieve certain economic, community planning and urban development goals.

The core of the CIP is its new grant structure which offers incentives to businesses to redevelop in the city. These were inspired by Pembroke's successful downtown facade improvement program, in which half of construction costs up to a maximum of $5,000 are covered by a city grant.

In September, city council allocated $100,000 to the plan so money remains for future applicants.

One of the grants is a carbon copy of the downtown facade one, except it would apply to all commercial, mixed use or industrial buildings fronting a public street throughout the entire city.

Others include the Accessibility Grant, to help with the cost of making buildings accessible (50 per cent of costs up to $2,500); the Affordable Living Grant – to back studies in support of new and affordable living developments of four or more units (50 per cent of costs up to $5,000); tax incentives to encourage brownfield development; a Downtown Housing Grant to encourage the redevelopment or improvement of existing upper-storey residential units (half of the construction cost of each unit up to $5,000 maximum, to a maximum of two units per eligible applicant); an Environmental Site Assessment Grant, to cover the costs of such studies on brownfield sites before their redevelopment (50 per cent of costs, maximum $3,000 per study, two studies per property and $6,000 per property/project); Planning and Building Permit Fee Grant, up to $2,500 to help with covering these costs; Project Feasibility Study Grant, to encourage redevelopment of existing property (not brownfield), (covering 50 per cent of costs up to $5,000 maximum, but payable only when the property has been purchased or upon issuance of a building permit); and the Tax Increment Equivalent Grant, a grant to provide tax relief to infill development and redevelopment in the city. It would cover the cost of any increase in assessed value of the redeveloped property over a 10 year span.

Should individuals be interested in learning more about the grant programs they can contact Heather McConnell at hmcconnell@pembroke.ca or call 613-735-6821 ext.1500.

