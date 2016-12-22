Hockey Festival coming to Petawawa

Petawawa will be the place to be Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 for the ultimate hockey festival.

The Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour, presented by Scotiabank and Dodge, is heading to the Petawawa Civic Centre for a weekend celebration of hockey. This ultimate hockey festival will feature appearances by the incomparable Don Cherry, former NHLers Ray Sheppard and Chris Phillips, as well as broadcast hosts Ron MacLean and Tara Slone.

The two-day hockey celebration gets underway Saturday, Dec. 31 at noon to 6 p.m. and concludes Sunday evening following the Rogers Hometown Hockey outdoor viewing party. The evening’s broadcast kicks off with a special pre-game show hosted live on site by MacLean and Slone from the Sportsnet Mobile Studio beginning at 7 p.m. on Sportsnet, followed by a showdown between the Ottawa Senators and the Washington Capitals.

There is a pre-celebration planned for Friday, Dec. 30 with a free skate running 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.; a meet and greet with Hometown Hank and other activities from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., leading to an NHL Charity Alumni Game.

The free hockey-themed weekend will feature games, activities, live local entertainment and food trucks for the whole family, including:

The Rogers Fan Hub: Helping fans be fans, the Fan Hub features innovative and technology-driven interactive experiences, showcasing virtual and augmented reality to unite fans in their passion for the game. Plus, fans can stay warm with free hot chocolate on site;

Rogers NHL Viewing Room: Fans can go inside the NHL Situation Room to advise on a challenged play (just like NHL officials), as well as find out what’s it’s like to be on the ice, get close to players, and more, with Virtual Reality experiences. Fans can also view the game in new ways with the different GamePlus™ camera angles exclusive to Rogers NHL GameCentre LIVE™;

Scotiabank Community Locker Room: Features meet and greets with NHL Alumni, interactive games and highlights from recent NHL matchups, and a Scotia Hockey Club commemorative jersey giveaway for youth 16 and under;

The Dodge Family Zone: Features the famous Stow ‘N Go Challenge hockey-themed obstacle course and the chance for a family to win $5,000 for their local minor hockey association and a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica;

McDonald’s® Ball Hockey Rink: Features pick-up games and hockey skills competitions, as well as free McCafé® premium roast brewed coffee on site;

OK Tire: Pushes the limits of how fast fans can get to hockey practice with the extreme OK Tire Race to the Rink RC Car track;

Dr. Oetker Giuseppe Pizzeria: Fans can enjoy a free slice of Giuseppe Pizzeria right out of the oven, and play Giuseppe Stack-a-Puck to win a rooftop experience;

Playmobil: Fans have the chance to face off against friends and family with the PLAYMOBIL NHL Arena and its lineup of NHL figures.

As part of the Sunday broadcast, celebrated Ottawa Senators alum Chris Phillips and Pembroke, ON, native Ray Sheppard join MacLean and Slone in the Sportsnet Mobile Studio, as Don Cherry joins his Coach’s Corner partner Ron MacLean as they salute the Canadian troops in Petawawa and across the country.

Special segments of the broadcast include My Hometown Must – Basic Training: host Tara Slone heads to CFB Petawawa to become an honorary solider and take part in basic training. From firing from a tank to storming a village, she truly gets a taste of military life;

Madameek Restaurant: Hometown Hockey honours Trooper Marc Diab, who passed away in 2009 while serving his country in Kandahar. Marc, who had made Petawawa his home while stationed with the Royal Dragoons ‘D’ squadron, often dreamed of one day opening a shawarma restaurant after fulfilling his military service. Following Marc’s death, his father, Hani Diab, made his son’s dream come true by opening Petawawa’s first Lebanese restaurant in 2010, and;

A tribute to celebrated Pembroke Lumber Kings coach Sheldon Keefe. Following a NHL career cut short by injury, Sheldon Keefe was looking for a new life path when he decided to purchase and coach the Lumber Kings. This decision would pave the way for a successful coaching career that would one day led him to the Toronto Marlies.

To kick things off leading up to the hockey celebrations, there are several contests to take part in.

Rogers Cheer Like Never Before Contest - Leading up to the celebrations in Petawawa, local hockey teams have an opportunity to win the ultimate hockey experience as part of the Cheer Like Never Before contest. Teams can upload a video of their team cheer, with the top five vote-getters invited to take part in the festivities when the Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour visits Petawawa Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. For full contest details, visit www.hometownhockey.com.

Rogers Hometown Hockey Trick Shot Contest - In the inaugural Rogers Hometown Hockey Trick Shot Contest, trick shot aficionados can sign up on site for a chance to show off their skills and win a VIP trip to the MasterCard Memorial Cup in 2017. Competitors will vie for the title in front of a panel of judges who will crown a winner at each stop. All 24 local winners will then face off in a national contest in Hamilton, ON, where the best trick shot will be revealed in the final Rogers Hometown Hockey broadcast. For full contest details, visit the Rogers Fan Hub at the festival.

The Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour will roll into 24 communities across Canada this season with a weekend of free outdoor hockey festivities for all ages, culminating in an outdoor viewing party of an NHL game broadcast every Sunday on Sportsnet, with Ron MacLean and Tara Slone hosting live on site from the Sportsnet Mobile Studio. Following Petawawa, ON, the tour will visit Moose Jaw, SK, on Jan. 7 and 8 for the 12th of 24 stops. For more information on the tour, please visit www.hometownhockey.com

