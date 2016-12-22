Renfrew County United Way has reached more than 90 per cent of their goal for this year’s campaign.

Since the campaign officially kicked off on Sept. 8, the local United Way has fundraised an impressive $364,594 through local workplace campaigns and other generous donations from the community.

The generous amount is only slightly shy of their ultimate goal to reach $400,001 by March 1st.

“To all of our donors – you really are investors in our community and that's what it's about. All of your time, talents and money that you’ve invested in our campaign – we are sincerely appreciative of that, said Doug Tenant, board chair with the United Way. “We consider all of you a part of our United Way family.”

On Dec. 20, The Grind Coffeehouse was bustling with United Way representatives and supporters as they came together to celebrate the campaign’s soft touchdown.

“We are fortunate to live in Renfrew County where so many generous people already give to those less fortunate,” began Pat Lafreniere, United Way executive director. “Our goal this year was to build success one donor and one workplace at a time – and I believe this has been achieved.”

According to Lafreniere, the United Way has 11 workplace campaigns spread across the county. A few of the participating businesses include: Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL), Garrison Petawawa, Defence Construction Canada (DCC) at Garrison Petawawa, Algonquin College, KI Pembroke and Pembroke’s LCBO among others.

“Garrison Petawawa set a goal of $80,000 and they came close to $89,000 by the time all of the calculations were done,” said Lafreniere. “Another constant supporter, CNL raised over $107,000. Even with the first major snow storm hitting on the morning of their kickoff, it did not interfere with their employees rising to the occasion of helping us help others.”

Pembroke’s LCBO significantly went above and beyond by collecting more than any other LCBO across the county with their staggering total of $9,108.

“The Pembroke store beat out all of the other stores which is amazing. And with all stores in the county combined, they raised $41,432,” said Lafreniere. ‘Thanks to all LCBO employees in Renfrew County for remembering to ask their customers to support us.”

Other businesses and organizations, including Algonquin College, DCC, and KI Pembroke, also exceeded their initial fundraising goal.

“Algonquin College raised over $7000. This was achieved through payroll deductions and several events on the campus including a pie sale, book sale spaghetti dinner and other events,” said Lafreniere. “KI Pembroke raised over $8000 through a dunk tank, pie toss and payroll deduction campaign. Last year DCC raised over $5000 and this year they raised $5,700 through several small work events.”

Arnprior Aerospace was one new business to come on-board with a workplace campaign this year.

“This year we welcomed a new company to our team of workplace partners as Arnprior Aeropsace came on board,” said Lafreniere. “We were overwhelmed by the support shown in their first year and we look forward to this new partnership as it grows in the Easterly border of our United Way Region. They raised $9,400 in their first year which is spectacular.”

Lafreniere stressed that all workplace campaigns – no matter how big or small – are welcome and appreciated as every dollar raised will go a long way and help the United Way reach their goal.

“It’s not the size of an event that matters but that fact that you do something. And several small events combined together can have a big impact and raise a lot,” said Lafreniere. “I really encourage people to come forward and ask about workplace campaigns because when we asked Arnprior Aerospace why they didn’t come to us before about a workplace campaign, they said ‘I never came forward because I was never asked’.”

Lafreniere emphasized that the United Way depends on all the tremendous support they receive from individuals and community partners.

She added that the United Way has extended their campaign into the new year and will still be seeking out more donations so they reach their ultimate goal of $400,001 by March 1st.

“At the beginning of this campaign, we started by adding a $1 at the end of our goal to make it $400,001 – because every dollar counts,” said Lafreniere. “And now that we’re already 90 per cent at our goal I know we’ll reach our goal probably by the end of January because there’s still a lot of money that's out there. So I encourage all to still donate because there is still time as we’re accepting donations for this campaign until March 1st.”

