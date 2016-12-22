Student residence back on track

A student residence will still open this coming fall, despite a devastating fire.

On Nov. 10, an early morning fire ripped through 320 Lake St., a new apartment building located at the corner of Lake and Christie Streets close to the Pembroke Memorial Centre. It is to be a purpose-built apartment-style complex exclusively for Algonquin College students.

The construction phase was significantly ahead of schedule and was directly attributed to the quality and hard work of the trades involved in the build. The bottom two floors were dry walled and painted with flooring delivered for installation that week. The top two floors were being finished with drywall while the exterior of the building was essentially complete; prepped for the winter weather.

As news of the fire broke, the complete development and construction team was shocked and deeply saddened. In fact, many in the community were dismayed at the setback to what is needed new development in the Pembroke area. Of course many questions circulated regarding the cause and origin of the fire.

Tim Streek of Tri Service Holdings, the developer of the building, said although it is clear the fire started on the top floor of the building, significant damage to that floor and the one below it has made identifying a cause very difficult.

“The cause of the fire was investigated but could not be determined due to the extent of the damage,” he said. “Leaving the past behind, our focus has turned entirely to the effort of rebuilding and finishing the race we started at 320 Lake Street.”

Streek said the fire created a significant challenge in completing the building prior to the next Algonquin fall semester.

“The apartment complex is intended for student tenants and was to be ready for August 2017. After dealing with the initial shock of the fire, our first and most significant question was whether we could get ourselves back on track to complete the building in August,” he said.

To answer that question, a full understanding of the scope of the damage, the process to remediate the building, and the time it would take to return the building in the face of winter weather, had to be determined, he said.

Now a month after the fire, and with the dedicated effort of a host of enablers, Streek said the apartment complex will be open for the Fall 2017 semester.

“A major fire is not the kind of event that one wishes to experience in an effort to build character. That said, I would point to our insurer, the Traveller’s Group and our remediation team from Helferty’s Disaster Restoration as the reason we are beginning to re-build already in December. It is because of their leadership and commitment to our pressured timeline that we are able to say today that we will rebuild in time,” he said.

“In addition, and with the great supervision of our general contractor Harmony Homes (Quinte), the team of sub-contractors that we have in the Pembroke area have all indicated their commitment to get this project back on track and on their backs I am confident that we will succeed,” Streek said.

Tri Service Holdings is the same organization involved with the planned Spring 2017 start of a seniors focused apartment complex at the corner of Melton Street and Angus Campbell Drive.

“We remain committed to the development of new and modern living space in the Pembroke area, even if we face adversity in the process,” Streek said.

