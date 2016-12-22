Falcons and Crusaders rule the basketball court

The Bishop Smith Crusaders and Fellowes Falcons battled it out on the court in junior and senior basketball action on Dec. 19.

This was the Crusaders’ third game of the regular season and the Falcons’ second.

Both teams put up a strong fight as they battled on the court, but it was the Falcons who were riding high from start to finish.

By the end of the first period, the Falcons gained the upperhand as they swiftly took possession of the ball, flew across the court and dunked the ball into their opponent’s net to gain a 9-7 lead.

They maintained that momentum as they capped off the second quarter with a 33-25 lead which they bumped up to a 54-36 lead at the end of the third.

Into the final quarter, the Falcons continued on their scoring ways as they soared to glory with a 71-52 win.

The Falcons’ top scorers were Elijah Morris and Connor Skeggs who sunk 27 and 17 points respectively.

“Connor made a couple key shots and worked on the game to get the momentum back in our direction,” said Bennett. “Harry Alorgbey, Tyler Harwick and Eijah Morris did a good job on offence and started to push the pace a bit more.”

The star players for the Crusaders were Adam Gdanic and Adan Letourneau with 14 points each.

Falcons coach Bryan Bennett expressed his pride in his team’s well-earned victory while also commending the Crusaders for putting up a strong fight.

“It was a back and forth game with the momentum shifting side to side. But as the game went on, our guys started to get their heads in the game a little bit more and playing more the way we'd been practising,” said Bennett.

The Falcons have won all three of their games so far, with seven more games to go in the regular season.

Bennett said that despite his team’s constant winning ways, he remains cautiously optimistic about the season’s outlook as the league has many other equally strong teams.

“There's a lot of good teams in the league and there's challenges,” said Bennett.

Crusaders coach Chris Silmser said that his team put a good fight, considering they’re a young team up against a more developed team like the Crusaders.

“We have a lot of Grade 9s this year, so it's a growing program. But I thought they did really well and putting up 50 points against Fellowes is a victory in itself,” said Silmser. “So I was proud of the guys and I thought that everyone did as much as they could so I’m happy with the results.”

Following the juniors, the senior teams faced off and remained equally matched for most of the heated game.

But while the Falcons reigned on the junior court, the tables were turned this time around as the Crusaders found their footing and defeated the senior Falcons with a 71-61 win.

“Bishop worked hard, has a very good guard and teammates that stepped up when we were able to slow Mike Plazek's dribble. We didn't shoot particularly well and I, as a coach, should have made adjustments sooner to help out with that,” said Falcons coach Pat Childerhose. “We'll need to find a way to play better team defence if we want different results. Bishop played well and deserved the win.”

The Crusaders’ star players were Michael Plazek with 30 points, Liam Osmond with 26 and Eric Plazek with 13. The Falcons’ star players were Blake Butler and Dylan Gauthier with 14 points each.

