As the new year approaches, Laurentian Valley Township Mayor Steve Bennett offered his personal 2016 year-in-review and shared what’s in store for the township in 2017.

For Laurentian Valley in 2016, Bennett said that the main accomplishments included the township’s rebranding along with the construction of the new public works facility.

“We've had a very busy year. We've gone through the rebranding process so we've been able to change all of our signage throughout the township with our new LV logo. As well, our public works garage was finalized, so we now have all of our equipment and our staff working under one roof in this state-of-the-art facility,” said Bennett.

In terms of challenges, Bennett said that despite the township’s continual requests for federal and provincial dollars to maintain and upgrade major roads, their asks have gone unanswered and they remain empty handed.

“The cost of maintaining our roads or redoing our roads continues to go up and we don't seem to be receiving any additional funding,” said Bennett. “So it's getting tougher and tougher and the costs of running a municipality are increasing while the cost of revenue isn’t. So it's getting more and more difficult at the end of the day to balance the budget.”

Despite the funding challenges, Bennett said that the township will undoubtedly be moving forward with the reconstruction of a major infrastructure in the new year.

“We just have to continue to have a tight budget and do what we can do with the funds that we have,” said Bennett. “We've been looking at rehabilitation of some more roads in 2017, so we’ll be putting some money away for that.”

Into 2017, Bennett said that the township will be partnering with the Town of Petawawa to begin the first stage of the reconstruction process of Achray Road.

“We're sharing the reconstruction of Achray Road with the town of Petawawa. It’s a shared road because it divides between Laurentian Valley and the Town of Petawawa,” said Bennett. “So it's a big project that we're sharing and it’ll take up a lot of our roads dollars next year just to share the cost of a portion of that road. Stage one will be in 2017 and stage two in 2018. It’ll be a quarter of a million dollars from LV and Petawawa each year. So that’s one of the biggest projects moving forward that will be taking up a lot of dollars.”

