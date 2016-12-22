Petawawa council begins budget talks in January

When they return after the holidays, town councillors will be rolling up their sleeves and getting to work drafting the 2017 municipal budget.

In a change from past practices, council will be convening their budget workshop on Jan. 12 to get a head start on drafting a list of expenditures and setting the tax rate for the next 12 months. Mayor Bob Sweet said this will be a more prudent way of determining the town’s financial course for 2017.

“There’s no reason to wait until May to pass our budget,” said Sweet. “It’s a proper, professional business-like approach to budgeting.”

Council usually holds its one-day budget workshop in April. The process sees senior staff present their anticipated expenditures for the year. They will also review budgets for the Petawawa Public Library as well as funding requests for external organizations like the airport commission, Festival Hall and the Ottawa Valley Waste Recovery Centre. However, the County of Renfrew and the City of Pembroke have taken the approach of deliberating and passing down their budgets in the first two months of the year.

The largest departments to fund are the fire department and public works, which is responsible for capital works and infrastructure upgrades. In order to get request for proposals and tenders out for roads and major infrastructure projects, Sweet said it’s important to have council’s decision on what they fund early.

One of the biggest challenges is the dwindling amount of provincial transfers. The town will receive $550,000 from the Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund (OMPF), the province’s main transfer payment to municipalities, for the 2017 fiscal year, a reduction of $90,000. With Ontario failing to come to an agreement in regards to the federal government’s new infrastructure bank, Sweet said they can’t expect any assistance from Ottawa either. That means that major infrastructure initiatives, such as the widening of Petawawa Boulevard, a $20 million project, will continue to be placed on the back burner.

“We need some assistance to catch up with some of these major projects,” said Sweet. “We can’t do that on our own and it is beyond the county’s ability to do it as well.”

Increasingly Petawawa is being turned down for grants that are easily flowing to other eastern Ontario municipalities because the town has its financial house in order, noted Sweet. He pointed out Petawawa maintains healthy capital reserves, a low tax rate and the municipality carries no debt.

“I thought we were doing the prudent thing,” he said.

Meanwhile, the budget process will be an exercise in managing people’s expectations. Sweet said there is no bad project on the books but it’s just deciding what can be realistically funded in the next fiscal year and not spending money on matters not traditionally under municipal jurisdiction.

“You have to stick to your core responsibilities – roads, bridge, sewer, water, culverts,” he said.

Once the budget is drafted, the mayor anticipates it will brought down for a final vote in February.

