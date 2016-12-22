Phone, Internet failure scrambled emergency plans

The phone and Internet outage that swept through the region Tuesday disrupting the critical 911 service saw Renfrew County paramedics scrambling their contingency plans to deal with the blackout.

Power was restored around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday after Bell Canada experienced a power outage at their Pembroke facility caused a telephone system failure that disrupted land line, cell phone and Internet services for several hours. The outage occurred at around 2:30 p.m. The 911 service was fully restored by 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Renfrew County, which provides communications services to first responders and the paramedic service, immediately enacted special measures so that call taking functions were transferred to centres outside of the county. Kingston assumed the paramedic calls, while North Bay took responsibility for fire services. However, a post mortem of the situation will be conducted.

“The County of Renfrew will be following up with Bell Canada representatives to review the conditions that resulted in this interruption of our critical infrastructure and what actions they will undertake to prevent this from occurring again in the future,” said County chief administrative officer Jim Hutton.

On Tuesday, 911 services were affected across a wide swath of the Ottawa Valley that included Pembroke, Petawawa, Deep River, Mattawa, Renfrew, Arnprior, Barry's Bay and parts of Algonquin Park.

“It seemed like a dynamic and evolving situation,” said Mike Nolan, director of emergency services and chief of the County of Renfrew Paramedic Service.

Tests determined that some phone customers weren’t getting dial tone at all, while cell phones were working intermittently. Coining the situation a “critical infrastructure failure,” the county quickly instituted its emergency contingency plan establishing a secondary number in the dispatch centre so paramedics could call cellphone to cellphone. Through social media, radio stations and newspaper websites, the county was able to notify the public of alternate numbers that residents could call in case of an emergency. In particular, they notified the public that they could contact base stations directly if they required paramedic services.

“Given the extraordinary failure of the system, I think that we made the best of a bad situation,” said Nolan.

The service took other measures including cancelling all non-essential paramedic use to keep more staff at the base stations. Off-duty paramedics were called in, while all inter-hospital transfers were postponed. There were two circumstances where members of the public did show up at the base station requesting paramedic assistance.

“We were able to lean forward into the emergency requirements which were pretty consistent as usual,” said Nolan, adding the contingency plan worked as it should have.

