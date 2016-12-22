Supplemental deer feeding is more than an enjoyable winter past-time; it can be of great benefit to these animals as snow depth increases.

There are five white-tailed deer currently feeding at my place which is about average for this time of year. In years past, I’ve had as many as 16 feeding at one time. Remember that if you begin distributing feed in early winter, as I have, it is imperative to continue until spring, as the animal’s digestive system will adapt to the supplemented diet. Ritchie’s Feed & Seed makes a terrific pelletized deer feed I’ve been using for years with success. I’m sure other feed stores up the valley make a similar blend. Another way to help to help the white-tailed deer population during winter is by increasing access to natural winter forage by creating trails with snowmobile, ATV or even snowshoes. Even if you’re not able to provide supplemental feed, it’s a good idea to offer a helping hand in any way you can.

Safety on the ice this winter

Ice-angling enthusiasts who venture out this month should advise friends and loved ones where they will be fishing and when they plan to return. Appropriate clothing and equipment are also vital to safety and comfort. Some winter anglers prefer to wear survival suits and carry a set of ice picks, while others go so far as driving modified ice vehicles with all the doors removed, in case of a plunge. Remember that ice does not freeze at a uniform thickness across most lakes and rivers; especially at the start of the winter season when near-shore ice is always thicker than ice further out.

Ice hut reminder

Before you hit the rivers or lakes this winter in search of your favorite game-fish, consider registering your ice hut. Pembroke MNR wishes to advise area anglers that, not only is ice hut registration a requirement by law, it goes a long way in preventing wayward huts later in the season. Abandoned ice-huts which end-up in waterways after the thaw will create havoc for boaters and early season fishermen. For improved visibility, registration numbers on all huts should be at least 2 ½” inches in height. You do not need to register tent-style huts made of cloth or synthetic material, provided the base measurement is less than seven square metres (75.4 square feet). To register your hut in Pembroke District, please call the ministry office at: 613-732-3661 or email Darwin Rosien at darwin.rosien@ontario.ca.

Congrats to Grant

A ‘tip of the hat’ to my pal Grant Bailey who enjoyed yet another productive deer season. This fall he connected with a beautiful 8-point buck, which is special in itself, but in this case the deer was photographed the week prior. Grant sent me a trail camera image of a deer with the caption; “what do you think of this one, Jeff?” Of course it was a magnificent deer and I wished my pal good luck in tracking him down. The following week I got another email this time the subject line read; “Remember the photo I sent you?” Being one of the most accomplished whitetail hunters I know, Grant did manage to track down the deer and take him with one well-placed shot. His son outdid the old man by harvesting an even larger buck the following day. It just goes to show that sometimes those ‘trail cam deer’ do show-up in real life!

FHR Magazine Sportsmen’s Show

This coming spring hunters, fishers and riders everywhere will converge in Ottawa for the 1st Annual “Fish, Hunt & Ride Magazine Sportsmen’s Show.” The weekend of April 1-2, the EY Centre will be transformed into a virtual hunting and fishing paradise with tons of great exhibitors and seminars galore. There will be more fish, game and off-roading than you can shake a stick at and be sure to stop-by the FHR Magazine booth to say hi to me and some fellow FHR team members. For more information on the show or to inquire about becoming an exhibitor since there are some spots left, visit the website at http://www.fishhuntandride.ca/show-info. It’s only a few short months away and I hope to see you all in the spring!

Next time in Outdoors Guy, I chat with one local ice hut operator regarding his outlook on the 2017 ice-fishing season. Be sure to send me your ice fishing reports to theoutdoorsguy@rogers.com.