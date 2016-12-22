Crusaders auctioning cakes for Dominican Republic

With the goal of promoting compassion, charity and social justice, the students at Bishop Smith Catholic High School opened up their wallets in support of their fifth annual Cake Auction in support of the Dominican Republic Experience (DRE) humanitarian mission.

In February, a contingent of students from Bishop Smith and St. Joseph's High School in Renfrew will be making the annual trek down to the small village of Yamasa, Dominican Republic. Begun as a way to support the mission of the Grey Sisters of the Immaculate Conception in Yamasa, the trip has grown into a well-organized yearly opportunity to experience the culture and the people of this area.

The cake auction, held in the Bishop Smith cafeteria, had 31 cakes up for bid, prepared by DRE committee members as well as the school's social justice team. In the weeks leading up to the auction, classes had jars placed in their rooms and students contributed money that would be spent buying cake to be shared amongst them. If a class raised at least $5, they got to send two representatives down to the auction. For a contribution of at least $80, the entire class got to come down for the festivities. Once more doing the honours was Preston

“No matter where we live, we are all God’s children and it doesn’t matter where we live it is really important that we support others,” Tara Crossman, the teacher who has organized the event for the past five years, told the students gathered in the cafeteria. “I couldn’t imagine growing up in a community that didn’t have clean water or a cooking area so this is why we do this.”

The auction represents the biggest single contributor to the trip's efforts, tallying roughly a quarter of the total annual donation by the school to the medical and food supplies being sent down to the Caribbean nation. This year's sale brought in more than $2,500. The money raised goes towards the construction of wells to distribute clean drinking water, the painting of homes and the purchase of school uniforms for the village’s children. During last year’s DRE, the bulk of money went toward the purchase of "Physician Travel Packs" (PTPs), a collection of medicines and medical supplies that can each help with providing basic treatment for well over 1,000.

“When we go to the Dominican Republic, we are delivering all the food and medicine to their houses and we live with them for a week,” explained Grade 11 student Aiden Strachan, a member of the DRE committee.

“A lot of people who have gone saying it’s hard to get back into the zone of school,” added Grade 11 student Emma Neville. “You can’t really get ready for an experience like that.”

