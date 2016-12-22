Mayor pleased with performance in 2016

Pembroke’s mayor is pleased with the progress the city has made as council wraps up its second year in power.

In his end of the year statement, delivered during the final council meeting of 2016, Mayor Michael LeMay said this has been a busy year, and he feels very positive about their progress.

“I am proud of what we have accomplished during our first two years in office,” he said. “I want to sincerely thank councillors for your dedication, proactiveness, initiatives and most importantly the due diligence that you perform when doing your duties for the residents of the city. We are working together and striving to do what is right to revitalize our community.”

The mayor said firstly, council has been working hard on economic development, with the strategic planning assistance of the economic development advisory committee, which has been providing advice on ongoing business and industrial developments.

“Council approved our Community Improvement Plan, which is a valuable tool to help us revitalize our economy and stimulate private sector investments,” he said. The CIP includes a wide range of financial incentive programs and policies, most in the form of grants available to local businesses, property owners and entrepreneurs.

“We have approved two applications and are looking forward to see other businesses and property owners take advantage of this program, which encourages private investment within our city,” LeMay said.

Secondly, council completed third party reviews of all city departments and are presently reviewing and implementing recommendations. The mayor said the most important outcome of the reviews is that the city has competent, efficient and hard working employees that work on behalf of the ratepayers.

“I want to thank all staff for their continued service to all residents of our city,” he said. “Your hard work, cooperation and commitment is very much appreciated.”

LeMay said facility renewal is another priority.

“We started to examine what upgrades are needed for our pool, a facility that is very important to the well being of our community members,” he said. “A new skate park was built and completed with funding provided by one of our residents, Mr. Brian Mottershead. Council also has approved funding for a new fire hall that should be completed in late 2017 or early 2018.”

LeMay said the city was also able to get a lot of work done on its hard infrastructure, like roads, sewers and the like. He said they were fortunate to receive provincial Connecting Link funding of $3 million to help with the renewal of Paul Martin Drive, which is now 99 per cent complete. Several other roads were shaved and paves and the downtown connector Agnes Street was completely rehabilitated.

Shared services were also examined, said LeMay. While the city won’t be looking at rejoining Renfrew County, discussions are ongoing with the county and with Laurentian Valley Township in regards to shared services.

“We will be negotiating a new water/sewer agreement in 2017 with Laurentian Valley, and we will review our shared services agreements with the county to make sure that they are fair to the ratepayers of the city,” he said.

“In 2017 we will continue to build on the priorities that we set in our strategic plan with economic development being the driving force,” he said.

The mayor thanked the volunteers who sit on city committees, saying their participation is critical to the work they do as a council to better serve the residents of the community.

Finally, LeMay thanked Pembroke’s residents for sharing their thoughts and ideas on ways to better improve the city.

“Your engagement is essential as we move forward,” he said. “Please remember that your comments and suggestions are valued and appreciated.”

