Town signs deal with Mount Molson

The town will renew its operational agreement with the Petawawa Ski and Snowboard Club (PSCC).

Last month, council reviewed a memorandum of understanding drafted between the club and staff that set in place for one-year the responsibilities to be assumed by the PSCC and the municipality.

The club will continue to operate the Mount Molson hill, however, they will receive support from the town in terms of pre-operation and weekly inspections. The facility will also continue to piggyback onto the town's insurance coverage, but the club will purchase additional insurance to cover the executive, programs and tow operations. The town will not be responsible, directly or indirectly, for the operational costs arising from the day-to-day operations of the ski and snowboard hill.

In his report to council, parks and recreation manager Kelly Williams said that the club sustained a resignations to its executive this past fall, including the president.

“They have run into some issues as far as volunteerism and they’ve made some decisions in regards to their operations this year,” said Williams.

After a vigorous recruitment campaign, the club was able to fill critical executive and ski school positions for the upcoming season. While membership sales for the 2017 season are ongoing, he added, the new executive has decided to pare back their operating schedule to weekends only.

The move is intended to assist with operational demands and the amount of volunteer labour needed to maintain the hill. It is anticipated that the hill be opened from the beginning of January with the season continuing as weather permits.

Established in 1961 by Fred and Edna Molson, the hill is now managed by the non-profit club, who leases the property from the Molson family. With the closure of Alice Ski Hill in 2014, Mount Molson and Deep River's Mount Martin are the only ski hills left in Renfrew County.

Staff from the parks and recreation department will continue to meet with the club throughout the season to develop new operating strategies in order to keep the facility viable. Williams added the executive will be discussing the future course of the club and the facility that has such a storied history in the community.

“They’ve indicated to me that in the short-term they will be coming back to the municipality and making some hard decisions with respect to the club and the viability of the club and the hill in the future,” he said.

