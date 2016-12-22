Tom Hanks has made a fan’s Christmas wish come true after helping her win a bet by sending a funny selfie and a personalized letter.

Toronto resident Zena Gopal took to Facebook on Monday to reveal all about the celebrity wager she made with her pals.

“Some friends and I made a bet to see who could get a headshot from a famous actor the fastest and we agreed for consistency’s sake on Tom Hanks,” she explained. “I take weird bets seriously (apparently nobody else followed through) and wrote him a letter explaining the bet and telling him that I really wished we could take a selfie together instead. On a whim, I enclosed a stupid picture of me and a llama just in case.”

Zena, who had expressed her love for his 1996 film That Thing You Do!, never expected to hear from the Oscar winner, but to her shock, the You’ve Got Mail star replied, enclosing a letter typed on his personalized ‘Hanx’ stationery and including a Polaroid snap of the 60-year-old pulling a funny face as he held up Zena’s picture.

Sharing a photo of the sweet surprise, she added, “Today I got this in the mail.”

In his letter, Tom apologized for his unshaven appearance and wrote, “Hey, Zena, Does this count as a head shot? Sorry for the beard, but I have some shooting coming up and I must have whiskers.”

He went on to share his thoughts about her hometown of Toronto, branding it a “damn fine town”, inquired about her Christmas preparations, and revealed he is still fond of Zena’s favourite Hanks movie.

“For the record, I still find myself humming some of the music from That Thing You Do! like you,” he continued. “I was always partial to the songs ‘Dance With Me Tonight’ and ‘Drive Faster.’”

He concluded the signed note by admitting he wasn’t looking his best in the photo he enclosed.

“This Polaroid has been developing as I have been typing,” he shared. “The thing is scary...”

Tom is known for his friendly nature, often using social media to interact with fans and even using Twitter to return lost items he finds to their rightful owners. He also posed for photos with a newlywed couple as the husband and wife celebrated its wedding shoot in New York’s Central Park, where he had gone for a jog.