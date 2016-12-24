NORAD will track Santa's arrival in Pembroke

Kids across the Pembroke/Petawawa area won't have to guess when Santa Claus will be arriving at their doorstep tomorrow night. Now they can get their “Santa intelligence” via our men and women serving at NORAD.

In a few hours, the NORAD Tracks Santa website at www.noradsanta.org officially began providing real-time updates on the location of the Right Jolly Old Elf as he makes his way around the globe. The updates begin after 2 a.m. Website visitors can watch Santa make preparations for his flight. From NORAD’s headquarters at Cheyenne Mountain, Colorado, “Santa Cams” will stream videos on the website as Santa makes his way over various locations.

Trackers worldwide can speak with a live phone operator to inquire as to Santa’s whereabouts by dialling the toll-free number 1-877-Hi-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) or by sending an email to noradtrackssanta@outlook.com. The Pembroke Daily Observer will also periodically provide Santa updates on our Facebook page and website. For someone who has been around for centuries, it is a very modern, 21st century method of tracking the mysterious Father Christmas.

This military tradition started in 1955 when a local media advertisement directed children to call Santa direct – only the number was misprinted. Col. Harry Shoup, the senior officer of the watch on duty at the Continental Air Defence Command (CONAD) at Cheyenne Mountain, suddenly began receiving phone calls from children asking where Santa was. Col. Shoup and his staff played along telling the kids they could see Santa Claus on their radar screens heading south from the North Pole. A renamed NORAD (North American Aerospace Defence Command) officially took up “Santa tracking” in 1957. Reports from Cheyenne Mountain were soon broadcast on radio and television. In 1960, NORAD posted regular updates from its northern command post in St. Hubert, Que., with staff officers reporting the inbound flight of one “S. Claus,” listed as “undoubtedly friendly.”

Every year NORAD personnel, along with family and friends, volunteer their time to personally respond to phone calls and emails from children around the world. Each volunteer handles about 40 telephone calls per hour, and the team typically handles more than 12,000 emails and more than 70,000 telephone calls from more than 234 countries.

This year, Santa will escorted into Canadian airspace by Capt. Sébastien Tremblay-Verreault and Capt Frédéric Létourneau. The CF-188 Hornet crew chiefs supporting them are Master Cpl. Scott Rose and Cpl. Steeven Cantin. Santa’s escort pilots from 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alta., will be Lt.-Col. William Radiff and Maj. Denis Bandet. The CF-188 Hornet crew chiefs supporting them are Master Cpl. Joshua Correia and Cpl. Kurt Attwood.

“The responsibility of keeping watchful eyes over North American airspace 24/7 rests with our men and women of the Canadian NORAD Region,” said Maj.-Gen. Christian Drouin, the commander of 1 Canadian Air Division/Canadian NORAD Region. “It is a duty and honour we hold dearly: to ensure Santa’s safe passage through North America so he can deliver joy and goodwill this holiday season.”

SChase@postmedia.com