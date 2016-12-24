Sierra Levesque is not one to let the grass grow under her feet.

While getting ready for her recent role in Annie, the 11-year-old from Pembroke had already landed another part, as Jane Banks in Ottawa’s Ain’t Seen Noth’n Yet (ASNY) Productions staging of Mary Poppins – The Broadway Musical, coming to the Centrepointe Theatres’ main stage for eight fabulous performances starting Jan. 27, 2017.

The two-act show, with full live orchestra, opens that day at 8 p.m. with a total of five evening performances (Jan. 27 and 28, Feb. 2-4th) as well as three 2 p.m. matinees (Jan. 28, 29 and Feb. 4).

Sierra will be on the stage for six of the eight shows, taking a rest by sitting out the two Saturday matinees scheduled for Jan. 28 and Feb. 4. Instead, her understudy will perform in her place those two shows.

“It’s really fun,” she said in a telephone interview from home. “When I was auditioning for Annie I knew I had the part in Mary Poppins.”

For those unfamiliar with the story, Mary Poppins takes place in 1910 England as told by jack-of-all trades Bert, who introduces us to the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael Banks have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again.

Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren't the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that "Anything can happen if you let it." Mary Poppins is an enchanting mixture of irresistible story, unforgettable songs, breathtaking dance numbers and astonishing stagecraft that will entertain every age group.

For the young performer, this production has been presenting its challenges. There is a lot more dancing than Sierra has been used to up to now, as she takes part with the cast in elaborate musical numbers. She admits it was a little nerve-racking to learn to dance in synch with a large cast.

“The dancing is a lot more complicated,” she said. “It was the hardest part right now.”

However, taking dancing lessons beforehand has really paying off.

After its resounding success with Les Misérables in January of 2015, ASNY is presenting this magical, high-energy and emotional production of Disney & Cameron MacKintosh’s Mary Poppins, a musical based on the stories of PL Travers and Walt Disney Film through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

Mary Poppins has delighted Broadway audiences with more than 2,500 performances and received nominations for nine Olivier and seven Tony Awards, including best musical, and now those in the Ottawa region will have the opportunity to experience the magic of Mary Poppins for themselves.

“Mary Poppins is one of the best family musicals ever written and we are thrilled to bring it to Centrepointe Theatres for the first time,” said Jennifer Fontaine, artistic director and owner of Ain’t Seen Noth’n Yet (ASNY).

Rehearsals for the production began in late August and Fontaine said she’s excited to be working with this immensely creative cast of more than 50 singers, actors and dancers.

“Our cast and crew who come from the Ottawa area and beyond are all dedicated actors who are committed to ensuring that the magic we would expect from Mary Poppins will leave audiences amazed when they leave,” she said.

The Centrepointe Theatre is the largest venue Levesque has performed in. She said it seats 1,000 people, making it a big step up from Pembroke’s Festival Hall, but only in size, as the quality is the same.

Rehearsals have involved a lot of shuttling back and forth from Pembroke to Ottawa and back every Thursday and Friday. She said the run through of the show takes about two hours, then there’s another hour of debriefing, where the director and production people discuss how it went, what needs improving and so forth. The whole process takes from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Levesque said she is able to do this thanks to the support of her mother, father and stepmom, who all take turns driving her to rehearsals.

“Right now we’re taking a break from that,” she said, as the cast and crew take a couple weeks off over the holidays.

In her spare time, Levesque has been auditioning to be the Ottawa Senators’s anthemist, having first sent in an audition video of her singing the anthems of Canada and the United States. She was called back to perform Dec. 16 at the Canadian Tire Centre, one of around 20 trying out for the position.

“I’ll learn in the New Year what the decision is,” she said, noting anthemists have already been selected for December and January.

Levesque also likes to relax by singing, and playing the piano and drums. She has just started learning to play the ukelele. She said she is grateful to all of her music teachers – Jennifer Fontaine from Ottawa, Nicolette LaPierre, and her drum teacher Corey Zadorozny.

The curtain rises on Mary Poppins – The Broadway Musical Jan. 27, 2017.

Ticket prices range from $48.25 to $68. A limited number of tickets are still available for this timeless story so don’t miss out on everyone's favourite practically perfect nanny as she takes the stage in this Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious musical adventure.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.centrepointetheatre.ca or by telephone at 613-580-2700 or toll-free at 1-866-752-5231.

SUhler@postmedia.com