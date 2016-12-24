On the night before Christmas Eve, the Cornwall Colts delivered coal into the stockings of the Lumber Kings edging out Pembroke 2-1.

In the last game of 2016, the Colts dampened the merriment of the season inside the Pembroke Memorial Centre although the Kings pulled out all the stops in a mad final two minutes to score the equalizer.

Kings goaltender Boyd DiClemente and Liam Lascelle, manning the nets for the Colts, were both sharp maintaining shutout hockey for the first two periods. Although DiClemente was shelled with 12 shots in the second period, the Kings came back to pepper Lascelle with 13 in the closing 20 minutes.

“We had a pretty good effort,” said Kings head coach Sean Crozier. “They have some guys who can score so we really wanted to tighten up the neutral zone.”

The only shot that did get through Lascelle came from Brendan Browne scoring his 18th goal of the season. The forward has the most goals of any Lumber King so far in the 2016-17 campaign. During the power play, Browne fired a shot from 10 feet out to surprise Lascelle who helplessly watched the puck rip past his right blocker side. Patrick Kyte and Matthew Barnaby picked up the assists.

Prior to that, Pembroke allowed Cornwall to score two quick ones less than two minutes into the third period. Brendan Markell broke the stalemate at 1:39 snatching the puck from neutral and skating in alone on DiClemente. Then Christopher Mammas fired a shot at DiClemente as he was being screened. Grant Cooper and Nick Lalonde assisted.

As the minutes ticked down on the third period, Pembroke missed a few opportunities to tie things up. First, Conner Jean was robbed when he fired point blank at Lascelle, who saved the game for his team by collecting the rebound after the puck got caught up in his goalie pads. Then with DiClemente on the bench for the extra attacker, Barnaby fanned on a shot missing a wide-open net.

“We held them in their zone for two minutes but we just didn’t have the game breaker to do it for us,” conceded Crozier.

Looking back on the past few weeks, the head coach admitted his squad is struggling against the top teams in the league but that it is not for lack of passion or effort. Special teams have improved, however, it is finding a way to win those close games, Crozier added.

“We’ve got to find a way to get pushed over the top,” he said.

Both teams were disciplined with Pembroke only recording four minutes in infractions while going 1-3 on the power play. Crozier said it is important for his team to head home for the holidays, recharge the batteries and come back ready for the homestretch which begins Jan. 8 at the PMC against the Carleton Place Canadians.

“It’s good for them to go home, take a step away from the rink and recharge,” he added.

Three Star Selection: Liam Lascelle (Star #1 Cornwall), Brendan Browne (Star #2 Pembroke), Christopher Mammas (Star #3 Cornwall).

Out-of-Town Scoreboard: Team Latvia edged out Hawkesbury 3-2; Gloucester defeated Ottawa 4-1; Kanata downed Smiths Falls 6-4; Brockville rolled over Nepean 8-4.

