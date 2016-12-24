Philadelphia smells like rotten eggs

PHILADELPHIA — Chestnuts roasting on an open fire it wasn’t.

Authorities say the acrid odour of rotten eggs that wafted over Philadelphia has sent utility crews searching for a source.

The foul odour first was reported to dispatchers at Philadelphia Gas Works around 9:30 p.m. Friday and complaints about the stench then flowed into the city’s 911 system. Some calls even were received from neighbouring Bucks County.

About 90 minutes later, city officials determined the smell was caused by a kind of sulphur-based additive. They say isn’t dangerous.

WCAU-TV reports that officials say too much of the chemical was used at a plant in south Philadelphia.

PGW and area oil and gas refineries are investigating but tell WCAU-TV that so far they haven’t found what caused the smell.