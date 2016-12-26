The spirit of giving on Christmas Day

The spirit of goodwill and peace towards mankind persevered in Pembroke on Sunday as folks turned out to make Christmas a little special for those who might otherwise have spent this holiest of days alone.

There was an atmosphere of merriment and good cheer during the ninth annual Community Christmas Dinner held inside the Zion Lutheran Church hall on Miller Street. Organizers estimated at least 425 meals were served during the dinner, which has become a distinct Christmas Day tradition in the city.

The delicious turkey meal was open to seniors, families with children and those who don't have the means or a place to sit down for a Christmas dinner. About an hour into the luncheon more than 300 people had already been served.

The meal is a co-operative effort between Giant Tiger, including owner Lou Hammill and his family, the Pembroke Business Improvement Area, St. Luke's Anglican Church and Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church. For the seventh consecutive year, Jamie Waito and his cooks from Dreams Catering prepared the dinner of 10 turkeys, while drivers with the Pembroke Handi-Bus volunteered to deliver meals to shut-ins and taxi folks to and from the dinner.

With the cancellation of the Christmas Angels dinner in Petawawa, organizers stepped in to fill the void. About 100 meals were delivered to shut-ins or residents who didn’t have transportation that were living in Petawawa.

“We’ve been able to accommodate that entire constituency,” said Community dinner committee member Fred Blackstein.

The mobile mental health crisis team from the Pembroke Regional Hospital also distributed 50 meals throughout the area. Zion Lutheran also pitched in with homemade pies made by parishioners, while the Pembroke Civitan Club donated fruitcakes. An area seniors centre donated a bag of toys which handed out to each child before they left. Giant Tiger also donated gift cards. While it’s nice to sit down to a home cooked meal, the fellowship generated is equally important for many.

“We have some people who do not go out at all, but they look forward to coming out to this community dinner,” added Woito. “It’s like a big family. Everybody works together. It’s not one church or one organization. It’s a bunch of people wanting to give back.”

The dinner is supported by a small army of 50 volunteers, which doesn’t include all the drivers. Bonnie Schryer and her family have been helping out for every one of the last nine Christmas days.

“It’s become our tradition,” said Schryer. “There are many have no one at Christmas. I couldn’t imagine that so we love to be able to serve our community as a family.”

Many of the volunteers who usually worked the annual Christmas Angels luncheon at Kelsey’s Restaurant joined the Pembroke dinner to help out. The Christmas Angels dinner grew out of a gesture to military families with loved ones deployed overseas who had no place to go for a holiday meal. With Kelsey’s closed for the holiday, the Angels lost their venue.

“I like helping out in the community,” said Alanna Grant, who volunteered for the Angels dinner for nine years. “I love making sure people are happy on Christmas Day.”

SChase@postmedia.com