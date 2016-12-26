Another successful season for Kyla's Kids Club

WHITEWATER REGION -

Future NHL stars hit the ice at the Beachburg Arena on Dec. 10 to wrap up the third season of Kyla's Kids Club.

Dressed in bright yellow jerseys, the kids ranging from the ages of four to 12 eagerly slid out onto the surface under the watchful eye of coaches to learn everything there is to know about Canada’s game.

Kyla's Kids Club is geared towards families who may not have the financial means to play hockey due to the high cost of fees and equipment. The program is financed thanks to donations from businesses and organizations from across Renfrew County. As well, a major golf tournament hosted by the Renfrew County Real Estate Board brought in $17,049.

The program is named after Kyla Simmons, a dedicated minor hockey player and coach who passed away at the age of 23. This year’s club enrolled 80 kids, the largest the program has seen. Kyla’s father, Hugh Martin, who founded the program with his wife, Billie-Jo, said he is pleased with how successful the initiative has been telling parents at a season-ending party after that his daughter would have loved this club.

“She would be smiling everyday seeing what we are doing for the kids,” said Martin.

The kids not only learn the fundamentals of hockey, including skating, shooting, stick-handling, but gain the confidence to play the game. However, Martin pointed out they also learn invaluable life and social skills and the importance of sportsmanship and teamwork.

For many of the players, this was their first time even on the ice. Coach Dave Alexander said he has been impressed with how many have developed and progressed since this season started back in September.

“Most of the kids are really, really good,” said Alexander. “Sometimes we have to deal with short attention spans but they have really come a long way.”

A devoted hockey player since the age of six, Kyla made a huge impact in the Beachburg community playing an instrumental role in the establishment of the Ottawa Valley Women's Hockey League. She played on five teams in the house league but also coached minor hockey. She particularly loved mentoring children and keeping them engaged in the game.

SChase@postmedia.com