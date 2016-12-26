PRH welcomes its 2016 Christmas Baby

Olivia Grace Deschambault didn’t just pick any day to come into the world. She decided to begin life on the most wonderful day of the year.

In what will always be a memorable Christmas Day, Ashley and Anton Deschambault welcomed their seven-pound, 11-ounce baby girl Sunday morning at the Pembroke Regional Hospital. Olivia Grace was born at 10:50 a.m. four days past her due date. She is the couple’s first child.

“She was stubborn but she decided to make a grand entrance,” said her proud mother, Ashley.

For Ashley, it was like putting in a Christmas shift at work as she is a registered nurse at the hospital. Prior to going into labour, she even went down to see her colleagues on the third-floor and wish them a Merry Christmas. The proud parents were saying Monday that this was a Christmas they will always remember.

“We had a lot of family coming from out of town so it worked out,” said Olivia’s father, Anton, a member of the Canadian Armed Forces serving at Garrison Petawawa.

Olivia was delivered by Dr. Ashraf Yacoub. The couple wanted to thank Dr. Yacoub and the staff at the Pembroke Regional Hospital for their professionalism and support during this time. As well they wished to specially thank the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Women’s League for providing gifts babies donated to the hospital for any Christmas Day. The gift bags contained homemade clothes, blankets, bibs and pyjamas.

“Everyone has been so fantastic,” added Ashley.

The only drawback to sharing her birth date with the Lord Jesus is that Olivia’s birthday will be overshadowed by this important day. However, Anton said his daughter will grow up not minding blowing out birthday candles on the biggest day of the year.

“We’ll just have to make it special,” he said.

