Upper Ottawa Valley Aces entering Bell Capital Cup

The world's largest minor hockey tournament returns to Ottawa this week as the 18th annual annual Bell Capital Cup hosts the premier atom and peewee-age players.

Atom and peewee players, from house league to ‘AAA,’ will play nearly 600 games on more than 20 ice surfaces throughout the nation’s capital during the four-day tournament which kicks off Wednesday, Dec. 28 with the Bell Capital Cup FanFest and Esso Friendly Games.

Skills competitions are scheduled for Dec. 29 and all-star games are slated for Dec. 30. All division championship games will take place at the Canadian Tire Centre over the course of three days from Dec. 1 to Jan. 1.

The only local squad entered in this year’s tournament is the Upper Ottawa Valley Aces who will competing in the Major Peewee ‘AA’ division. Their first game is on Thursday, Dec. 29 when they go up against the Sylvania North Stars at the Ray Friel Rink in Orleans. Game time is 10:20 a.m. Their second game is on Friday, Dec. 30 when they face the Skyland Kings at the Jim Durrell Complex Peplinski Arena. Puck drops at 10:10 a.m.

Teams are also hailing from the United States and Finland. All will be vying for the Allen J. MacDonald Memorial Trophy, awarded to each division champion. The Allen J. MacDonald Memorial Trophy symbolizes the teamwork, dedication and effort required for success. The four-foot trophy is named in honour of Allen J. MacDonald, a passionate member of the minor hockey community, who was a great contributor to the Bell Capital Cup.

Money raised from the tournament will support minor hockey and Ottawa-area charities. To date, more than $2.65 million has been raised through Bell Capital Cup initiatives. This year’s honourary chairman is former Ottawa Senator Todd White. Schedule information can be found on the website at: www.bellcapitalcup.ca.

