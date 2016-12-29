First Night welcoming 2017, Hometown Hockey

PETAWAWA -

The year 2017 will be ushered in Saturday night as the Town of Petawawa hosts its annual New Year's Eve First Night at the Petawawa Civic Centre.

The festivities for the free event kick off at 6 p.m. with a family skating party in the arena, while hot chocolate will be served up in the lobby. All events are inside the Civic Centre with the exception of the climactic fireworks displays over the Kings Field shortly before 9 p.m.

“It’s a chance to take the kids out before the New Year celebration begins, itself, at home,” said program co-ordinator Colin Coyle.

Headlining the live entertainment for First Night will be the band Big Blue, who will be performing at centre ice. DJ Murray Rutz will also be on hand. RY-J’s Climbing Adventures will be hosting some hockey games and stick handling games in the lobby, while there will be face painting for the kids.

Outside, sleigh rides are back at First Night provided by 710 Excursions, which is based out of Ladysmith, Quebec. There will be no dance or balloon drop in the upstairs main hall this year. Organizers anticipate that, as First Night comes at the close of the opening day of Hometown Hockey, the festivities could draw even bigger crowds.

“We could see some really good numbers,” added Coyle. “It’s going to make for a really big weekend. This is a big thing for Petawawa.”

While admission is free, the public is invited to drop off food donations at the main door which will go to area food banks. No major New Year’s events are planned for Pembroke and Laurentian Valley. First Night, an event in Petawawa going back to 1999, officially kicks off winter carnival season. Cabin Fever 2017 is scheduled from Jan. 20 to Jan. 29.

