NHL alumni playing in Petawawa Friday night

PETAWAWA -

The NHL Alumni Tour returns to the Civic Centre Friday night in a pre-New Year’s Eve appearance.

On the eve of Hometown Hockey, the NHL alumni will take on the Pembroke Law Enforcement All-Stars in a charity game that will raise money in support of the local Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run.

The Scotiabank NHL Alumni Benefit Tour gives fans a unique experience and an evening to remember that showcases top shelf hockey skills, on ice pranks and old fashioned hockey nostalgia. The venue for this year's once more switches from the Pembroke Memorial Centre to the 650-seat Civic Centre arena.

Headlining the NHL line-up is Laurie Boschman, the first captain of the modern-day Ottawa Senators, who played for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, Winnipeg Jets and the New Jersey Devils during a 14-season career. He will be joined by former Senators Shean Donovan, who competed with the Calgary Flames in the 2004 Stanley Cup final, and Shaun Van Allen, who also played with Anaheim, Dallas and Montreal. Cup winners Bryan Muir, who won the most coveted prize in professional sports with the Colorado Avalanche in 2001, and Mike Krushelnyski, who hoisted Lord Stanley’s cup three times with the Edmonton Oilers in 1985, 1987, and 1988, also join the roster.

Mark Napier, who won the Cup with Montreal and Edmonton before retiring with Buffalo, will make an appearance as will Brad Smith, who played with the Vancouver Canucks, Atlanta Flames, Calgary Flames, Detroit Red Wings, and Toronto Maple Leafs. Between the pipes once more will be Mark Laforest, who goaltendered for Detroit, Philadelphia and Toronto. Running play-by-play commentary will be provided by guest referee Dave Hutchison, himself a former defenceman for Toronto and Chicago.

The NHL Alumni Tour is a series of approximately 30 games that take place across Ontario each winter. Most games are played in support of different local charities and non-profit organizations. Doors open at 6 p.m. Game starts at 7 p.m. For ticket information, visit www.benefithockey.com or call 1-844-363-0500. Tickets will also be available at the door.

SChase@postmedia.com