Pembroke Public Library launching survey Jan. 11

The Pembroke Public Library is preparing to draw up a road map into the future and wants the public’s help.

Launching on Jan. 11, the library will be conducting a strategic planning survey to best direct their efforts in the coming years. The survey will be calling for input from businesses, organizations, service clubs and users of the library within the City of Pembroke and Laurentian Valley.

The library decided to take this course of action in 2014 after it celebrated its 100th anniversary. Library chief executive officer Karthi Rajamani said that at the time there was a need to assess the library’s role and what impact it has made in the community.

“We need to know what the community expects from the library,” said Rajamani. “This will take the library to the next level.”

Like most libraries in this Internet age, the library has had to reinvent itself becoming more than just a repository for books. It provides audio and visual materials, as well as extensive databases for research. It also provides a vast schedule of programming for children and teens including one-on-one reading in which youth can improve their literary skills.

With so many opportunities, Rajamani added it’s important to see if changes have to be made or programming for certain audiences needs to be added. The library is not just for books, she explained, but can serve as a community hub.

“We want to know where we are and how we can help to flourish the community,” she said. “We want the library to be part of the community.”

Once the survey is completed, the data will be compiled to serve as the basis for a draft strategic plan. The survey will seek to paint a picture of what the library’s objectives and goals should be over the next five years.

“It will be necessary for the board and the library to know where we are going,” said Laurentian Valley councillor Keith Watt, the chairman of the library’s board of directors. “The survey will be invaluable.”

The survey, which will be available until Feb. 11, will be posted on the library’s official website, and on the websites for the City of Pembroke and the Township of Laurentian Valley. There will be copies at the library, itself. Service clubs, organizations and area schools will also be solicited for their opinions. Board members may also man a desk at the Pembroke Mall where folks can quickly fill out the survey.

“To serve the community practically, we need to know what the community’s needs are and what they expect from the library,” Rajamani remarked adding it is vital for them to receive community feedback. “It’s their library.”

