The City of Pembroke has recently been advised that salespeople are travelling door-to-door selling water filtration systems and claiming that city water is contaminated. This is in an effort to gain access into homes in order to sell and instantly install water filtration systems.

The salespeople are falsely advising residents that Pembroke water is not safe to drink. This is followed by a sales pitch for a water filtration system. In some instances, the salespeople claim that they are somehow affiliated with the city and that the requirement for a water filtration system is related to high levels of chlorine.

“The City of Pembroke’s drinking water is completely safe and of the highest quality, which is ensured through rigorous and continuous testing,” said Michael LeMay, mayor of Pembroke. “2015-2016 marks the fifth year the City of Pembroke drinking water system has achieved a compliance rating score of 100 per cent from the Ministry of the Environment Water Compliance Inspection. Our staff is fully trained in all aspects of the operations of the water treatment and distribution systems and take pride in providing safe, clean drinking water to system users. Residents can rest assured that there are no problems and the water is safe to consume.”

Councillor Les Scott, chairman of the operations committee said that from time to time, city staff is required to conduct inspections and tests with respect to water quality.

“If a City of Pembroke employee is required to enter into your household, they will provide photo identification and will be driving in a vehicle clearly marked City of Pembroke,” Scott said.

Andrew Plummer, vice-chairman of the operations committee added that if a resident has reason to believe that their privacy is being invaded, then they should contact police immediately.

The City of Pembroke wishes to remind people that they are not required to allow access to their homes to anyone.

In a press release, the city emphasized that there are no problems with the water treatment or distribution system. And that there is not a provincial regulation requiring residents to install a water filtration system.

If a resident has a concern with their drinking water, they are urged to call Doug Burton, supervisor drinking water treatment/compliance, quality management system representative at 613-735-6821, ext. 1487.

To reach the police in a non-emergency, residents are advised to call 1-888-310-1122.