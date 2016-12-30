Local team competing in Bell Capital Cup

OTTAWA - One local peewee hockey team is competing in the world’s largest minor hockey tournament this week.

On Dec. 29, the Upper Ottawa Valley Aces battled it out in the Major Peewee ‘AA’ division of the 18th annual Bell Capital Cup.

The day kicked off with the Aces facing off against the Sylvania North Stars – hailing all the way from Ohio – in a close game that saw both teams remaining neck-to-neck from start to finish.

The Aces were first on the board in the opening period, with Ben Burnette scoring within the first four minutes of the game off an assist from Jacob Wilkens.

With the Aces leading 1-0, the score remained that way for the rest of the first period as the puck bounced back and forth between both teams and shots were continually blocked by both Aces’ goaltender Porter Robertson and Stars’ netminder Braeden Madaz.

Despite the slow start, the second period saw both teams turn into high gear as Burnette sunk a second goal – unassisted – and Stars’ Brendan Seals nabbed a goal off an assist from teammate Joshua Bisson.

By the third and final period, with the Aces leading 2-1, Bisson took possession of the puck within the first few seconds of the game and scored a goal to tie it up 2-2.

Minutes later, the Aces took back their lead as Connor Buffam fired an assisted power play shot to raise the score to 3-2.

Soon afterwards, the Stars once again matched their opponents as Seals slammed home his own powerplay shot off an assist from Nickolas Tigner.

The game ended with an even score of 3-3.

Later in the day, the Upper Ottawa Valley Aces met with a second contender – the Blues Junior Blue of Finland.

The game started off slowly, with both teams remaining knotted at 0-0 for most of the first period as they bounced the puck back and forth and matched one another on offence and defence,

It wasn’t until the final few minutes, at the nine minute mark, that the Blues drew first blood with a goal by Ahto Jhansoon that was assisted by Jan Jyvasjarvi and Markus Kokkonen.

With the Blues leading 1-0 into the second, the Aces picked up their momentum and combined their efforts as Ben Burnette launching the puck into his opponent's net through support from teammatees Connor Buffam and Jacob Wilkens.

Despite the hopeful 1-1 tie, the Aces were dealt an unlucky hand of cards in the third and final period.

The Aces were blindsided as their adversaries kicked up their speed, continuously stole the puck from under them and fired shot after shot.

Within the first 30 seconds of the game, Jyvasjarvi nabbed the first goal – assisted by Kristo Pitkanen and Eero Kinnunen; one minute later Pitkannen fired home a second goal assisted by star-player Jyvasjarvi and Aleksi Leisti; and a third and final goal was sunk two minutes later by Markus Makinen with assistance from Atte Auvinen and Ahto Johansson.

The Blues took home the glory with their 4-1 win over the Aces.

