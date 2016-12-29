A Pembroke-born archaeologist, Dr. Kate Leonard, has dug her way around the globe.

Having spent her years youth surrounded by the natural beauty of the Ottawa Valley, Leonard attributes those early years for having ignited the spark of her fiery passion in archaeology.

Following her days spent at Highview Public School and Fellowes High School, Leonard went on to complete an Honour B.A. in Prehistoric Archaeology and Visual Studies from the University of Toronto (2007).

“After that, I jetted off to Ireland where I worked as a professional archaeologist until starting my doctorate at the National University of Ireland,” said Leonard.

After graduating with her doctorate, Leonard dealt with a year of rejected job applications until she had an epiphany and found her true calling in ‘Global Archaeology: A Year of Digs’.

“I threw some crazy ideas around and Global Archaeology fulfilled all of what I was looking for: an adventure, further experience in my field, travelling, meeting new people while interacting with different cultures and learning new skills,” said Leonard. “When you participate in archaeological fieldwork you interact with the world and people in a way you never can as a traditional tourist.”

Leonard set off on her Global Archaeology project at the beginning of 2016 and just recently completed the year-long escapade involving 12 projects in 12 countries over 12 months.

The adventurous pursuit led her to explore archaeological sites in Ireland, New Zealand, Australia, Fiji, Mexico, South Africa, Greece, France, Lesotho, Canada and Scotland.

While exploring the various the world sites, Leonard interacted with many different cultures in diverse environments and climates.

“In each country I participated in a project but also explored the local area, especially in terms of seeing other archaeological sites, cultural heritage and museums. I also actively sought out traditional food and drink and if possible learned some of the local language,” said Leonard. “I am trying to make Global Archaeology about more than just digging holes.”

Leonard said that with each of the 12 projects, she got first-hand experience exploring different types of archaeology.

“Every project I am participating in is very different in terms of the research questions being asked and the methodology being used. So not only am I getting the chance to explore 12 new cultures and countries but I am getting experience with types of archaeology I never would have if I hadn’t strayed away from my own research focuses,” said Leonard. “There are basic things about archaeology that are the same all around the world, but the level of detail recorded, the technology being used (ground penetrating radar vs. measuring tape), funding sources, and the level of training available varies from place to place.”

Leonard’s documented account of her journey can be viewed on her website (globalarchaeology.ca) and across social media (Facebook and Twitter).

“I feel very passionate about the importance of archaeology as a tool to help us understand our shared humanity and what makes us humans tick,” said Leonard. “Through Global Archaeology I got the chance to explore how archaeology is practised in different parts of the world and communicate this to others through my blog and Facebook page. I also got to explain to people I met about what I was doing, what archaeology is all about and why it is important to everyone, not just archaeologists.”

