A Mississauga house explosion that killed a convicted murderer and his wife six months ago was sparked by their double suicide.

The June 28 explosion at a home on Hickory Dr. killed occupants Robert Nadler and Diane Page, both 55, and caused injuries and massive damage in the surrounding area.

“The cause of the explosion was the intentional disconnect of the natural gas piping in two locations, from the hot water tank,” said Kevin Pahor, an investigator with the Ontario fire marshal’s office.

He added an “ignition source could not be isolated” in the 4:20 p.m. blast that displaced residents from 69 households.

Investigators found notes addressing financial woes, mental anguish and personal unhappiness around the blast site.

“The notes that were found indicated a state of mind ... consistent with somebody suffering some sort is depression,” said Peel Regional Police Det. Raj Klair, who added it appears Page wrote the notes.

He said some witnesses smelled gas 90 minutes before the blast.

In 1982, Nadler was convicted of killing a high school friend. He went to jail and was paroled in 1991.

Nadler’s brother recently told Postmedia Network his troubled sibling legally stopped taking psychological counselling and continued to be paranoid, anti-social and controlling.

Nadler had also made comments in the past about suicide, the brother told Postmedia, adding he figured the house explosion was the result of a suicide pact between Nadler and Page.

Klair said Friday that investigators found a witness who said Nadler told them he and Page had terminal cancer. However, postmortem tests found no evidence that either suffered from the disease.

Klair said there had been a problem between Nadler and his brother over the “estate of the house,” which had belonged to the brothers’ deceased parents.

Klair couldn’t say who instigated June’s double suicide.

There are still “33 families” displaced, said Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie, who attended Friday’s press conference at Peel police headquarters on Hurontario St.