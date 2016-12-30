Petawawa ready for this weekend's Hometown Hockey

PETAWAWA -

The town is ready to celebrate Canada's national pastime as the Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour will be hosted this weekend at the Petawawa Civic Centre.

Dubbed as the ultimate hockey festival, the two-day event will feature appearances by CBC Hockey Night in Canada commentator Don Cherry, former Ottawa Senators defenceman Chris Phillips and former NHL winger Ray Sheppard, as well as broadcast hosts Ron MacLean and Tara Slone.

“It's been a lot of work but we're ready,” said parks and recreation manager Kelly Williams. “It's going to be a great weekend.”

The two-day hockey celebration gets underway Saturday, Dec. 31 at noon to 6 p.m. and concludes Sunday evening following the Rogers Hometown Hockey outdoor viewing party. The evening’s broadcast kicks off with a special pre-game show hosted live on site by MacLean and Slone from the Sportsnet Mobile Studio beginning at 7 p.m. on Sportsnet, followed by a showdown between the Ottawa Senators and the Washington Capitals.

There is a pre-celebration planned for Friday, Dec. 30 with a free skate running 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.; a meet and greet with Hometown Hank and other activities from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., leading to an NHL Charity Alumni Game. Headling the live entertainment is Canadian country music star Jason Blaine, who appears at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1. Other acts scheduled are the Military Wives Choir and the John Priebe Band.

There will be numerous autograph sessions with Philips and Sheppard, a native of Petawawa and a graduate of General Panet High School. Selected 60th overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 1984 NHL entry draft, Sheppard played 817 career NHL games, scoring 357 goals and 300 assists for 657 points. His best season statistically was the 1993-94 seasonwhen he scored 52 goals and 93 points for the Detroit Red Wings. He also played for the New York Rangers, San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers, and the Carolina Hurricanes. Phillips was a member of the Senators for his entire career, playing 1,179 games with Ottawa in the regular season making him the longest serving player in Senators franchise history. He also twice won the gold medal with Team Canada at the World Junior Ice Hockey Championships.

Williams said this is a great opportunity to show off Petawawa to the national given the television exposure the event will garner. He added the community has a rich hockey heritage that they should celebrate.

“We have a hockey heritage in Petawawa,” he said. “This is putting Petawawa on the map. It's national TV. It's a chance to showcase who we are, what makes us tick, the sporting heritage and the pride we have in the community.”

A complete schedule of events for Rogers Hometown Hockey in Petawawa can be found on the website at: www.hometownhockey.com. As parking will be restricted around the Civic Centre, special parking arrangements have been made for this event. The public can park at the Back 40 lot, the bike park lot, Valour K-12 School, St. Francis of Assisi, and Petawawa Heritage Village.

