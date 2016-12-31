OTTAWA – The Upper Ottawa Valley Peewee ‘AA’ Aces continued to struggle Friday at the Bell Capital Cup in Ottawa.

Coming off a winless Thursday in which the team tied the Sylvania North Stars 3-3 before falling later in the day to Finland’s Blues Junior Blue 4-1, the team went 0-2 on Friday.

First up, for the Aces were the Skyland Kings from New Jersey. The Kings were ready for them, however, and dominated the first two periods, scoring four straight goals to go on and beat the Aces 4-1.

The loan marker for the Aces was scored by Jacob Wilkens at 4:42 of the third period. Tallying an assist was Connor Buffam.

At four p.m. the Aces took on the Clarington Toros, losing a close battle 3-2.

The teams battled through a scoreless first period with the Aces taking the lead early in the second when Ayden Hawthorne scored unassisted.

Clartington stormed right back, scoring their first goal exactly one minute after Hawthorne had put the Aces up, followed by a second 43 seconds after that.

The Aces tied things back up three and a half minutes into period three. Connor Buffam scored the goal assisted by Ryan Hawthorne and Jacob Wilkens.

The comeback halted right there however with the Toros Kendall Hindman netting the game winner.

The Aces closed out the tournament with a 0-3-1 record with seven goals for and 14 against.

The Bell Capital Cup, now in its 18th year, is considered to be the world’s largest minor hockey tournament. Last year’s edition of the tournament saw nearly 600 games feature nearly 1,000 hours of hockey played on 23 ice surfaces across Ottawa.

