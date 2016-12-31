Gas price hiked in the new year

Happy new gas prices!

Dan McTeague, senior petroleum analyst with GasBuddy.com, is predicting the per litre price of gasline will rise to $1.169 Sunday fueled by the new cap-and-trade fee charged by the Ontario government.

“That looks like that is going to be the price pretty much across all of Southern Ontario from Ottawa all the way back down to Windsor and right up to as far as and including North Bay,” McTeague said.

Without the cap-and-trade charge, which kicks in Jan. 1, motorists would likely have been paying $1.119 a litre, he said.

The new fee is expected to add 4.3 cents to the cost of every litre of gasoline.

There will be three taxes embedded into each litre of gasoline — one federal, two provincial — plus HST on top of those taxes for a total tax hit of about 42 cents per litre, McTeague said.

While the pump price for gasoline may be the most obvious signal that energy is getting more expensive in Ontario, McTeague said consumers also need to pay attention to the impact on diesel prices.

The price of a litre of diesel is expected to rise about 5 cents at the same time.

Since so much of business depends on trucks and trains to move product, that increase is likely to drive up the cost of just about everything people consume, McTeague said.

And there will be impacts to municipalities and school boards — school buses, snowplows, garbage trucks are all going to cost more to operate, he said.

“So there’s no doubt that this will have wider implications on the cost of living for ordinary individuals,” he said. “It doesn’t just end with transportation fuel ... Everything is going to be affected by this. It’s by no means a small matter.

“It’s going to be a lot more expensive to live in Ontario now,” McTeague said.

The Kathleen Wynne government says it introduced cap-and-trade as a measure to combat climate change and reward businesses that cut their greenhouse emissions.