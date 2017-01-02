PETAWAWA – Former NHL right winger Ray Sheppard was honoured to serve as one of the celebrity guests at Petawawa’s Hometown Hockey Tour over the New Year’s weekend.

Throughout Saturday and Sunday, Sheppard met with fans of all ages during meet-and-greet autograph sessions. Sheppard warmly greeted the hockey fans, posed with them for photos and autographed their hockey memorabilia.

During the live Hockey Night in Canada broadcast with Ron MacLean, Tara Slone and Don Cherry on Sunday night at Hometown Hockey, the hosts shared Sheppard’s special tale of growing up in a military family in Petawawa and playing hockey in the Valley and never giving up on his dream of making it to the NHL.

Growing up in Petawawa, Sheppard began playing hockey at a young age with the Petawawa Patriots with whom he ended up winning an International Silver Sticks Tournament with his peewee teammates.

Sheppard played for many years with the Patriots until he moved to Ottawa with his family and eventually began playing for the junior hockey league.

By 1985 when he was with the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) playing for the Cornwall Royals, Sheppard led his team with 81 goals and 142 points.

At season's end, he was awarded the Red Tilson trophy as the league's most valuable player.

Soon afterwards, he met with agents of the Buffalo Sabres and signed on to begin his NHL career for the 1987-88 season.

Sheppard played three seasons with the Sabres and his first season saw him collect 65 points and earn NHL all-rookie team honours.

After a few years with the Sabres, Sheppard's NHL career led him to play for a few seasons with the New York Rangers, followed by the Detroit Red Wings, the San Jose Sharks, the Florida Panthers, the Carolina Hurricanes and back again to the Panthers with whom he remained until he retired in 2001 with 657 career points.

“You had some unbelievable seasons with five 30-plus goal seasons, including a 52-goal year with Detroit,” commented Slone.

“You made it to the Stanley Cup Finals with Detroit and then again with the Florida Panthers. You're an incredible player, Ray, and you’ve made Petawawa so proud,” added MacLean.

Following MacLean and Cherry’s discussion, Sheppard shared highlights of his childhood days growing up and playing hockey in Petawawa and how those experiences eventually led to his being drafted into the NHL.

Born in Pembroke and raised in Petawawa with his military family, Sheppard fondly expressed how his passion for hockey bloomed from his experiences playing for the Petawawa Patriots.

“Most of my hockey memories are from Petawawa. I remember how everybody went out and played street hockey and those were some great times. I also won the Silver Sticks when I was in peewee and those kinds of memories are as special as my NHL memories,” said Sheppard.

Sheppard’s days of attending Pembroke Lumber Kings games with his family on Sundays was another instrumental experience that helped his love for hockey blossom. Sheppard commented that junior hockey – the Lumber Kings – is a fabric of society in the Ottawa Valley.

“Going to watch the Pembroke Lumber Kings on Sunday night was a big deal and to me and at that time and at that age I thought of the Lumber Kings like they were the NHL. I also love the Pembroke Memorial Centre - it's a great junior rink and it’s one of my favourites. I’ve been in NHL rinks but I still like that rink better.”

Sheppard said that the opportunity to be a part of Hometown Hockey and return to Petawawa for the weekend was a pleasure for him and that while he now lives in Florida, he still considers the Petawawa area his true home.

“It's neat to come back here and I saw a bunch of kids wearing Petawawa Patriots jerseys so that’s really nice to see because it brings back lots of good memories since I played for them,” said Sheppard. “And last night I met with a bunch of guys that I played with when I was a little kid and who are still living in Petawawa – that means a lot to me because they were a part of me making it to the NHL. I played with the same guys for seven years in a row – we became childhood friends and lifelong friends.”

Now while Sheppard has retired from his NHL days, he still plays recreational hockey and coaches a high school hockey team in Florida to maintain his connection to the sport he fell in love with.

“It’s not the same as hockey in Canada but it's something and the kids are trying and that's important,” said Sheppard. “I’ll always maintain my love for hockey in some way.”

Sheppard said that he’s happy to help future generations pursue their love for the hockey and their dreams of eventually playing professionally.

For kids looking to follow Sheppard’s path and eventually make it to the NHL, Sheppard encourages them to follow the words of the one and only Don Cherry.

“While growing up and watching Coach's Corner, I always remember him saying 'if you want to make it and you're willing to work at it, you can make it'. I wasn't gifted at being a great skater but that didn't stop me because he said 'you can still make it doing other things'. So he taught me that if you're willing to put the work in you can make it. I think that's important for kids to know and I still live by those words every day,” said Sheppard.

