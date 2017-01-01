PETAWAWA – Petawawa ushered in 2017 with their traditional New Year's Eve First Night at the Petawawa Civic Centre.

The New Year’s Eve bash, which dates back to 1999, marks both the new year and the beginning of winter carnival season.

Hundreds of people of all ages dropped in for the free festivities that included a family skating party, hot chocolate, balloon art, face painting, bouncy games and mini-stick hockey, horse-and-career sleigh rides and the spectacular fireworks which concluded the evening.

Many attendees expressed how they’ve been coming to First Night for as long as they can remember and that it’s become one of their annual family traditions over the holidays.

“We’ve been coming here almost since the very beginning, for at least 12 years now. I went when I was a kid and now I’m taking my daughter here. It’s generation to generation and something that we always do as a family together,” said Kim Manser. “My daughter Leah’s favourite part about this is the skating. She absolutely loves skating and was so excited about it this morning that she just kept asking me ‘Are we going skating mom? Are we going skating? She can just skate for hours and we end up having to pull her off the ice.”

With the celebrations riding on the heels of the first day of Hometown Hockey, also taking place at the Civic Centre, the bash drew in an even larger crowd as many Hometown Hockey-goers remained at the venue to cap off their day with the New Year’s Eve party.

“We’ve been coming here for five years. There’s lots of kids activities and they get to see their friends from school. They only go back to school on January 9th so it’s nice to have this over the holidays and its nice that it goes along with Hometown Hockey so we can have a whole weekend of fun,” said Cindy McKay who brought along her two sons Dakota and Dylan.

Manser added that it was perfect and made it easily accessible to have both First Night and Hometown Hockey coinciding on the same weekend and at the same venue.

“It’s perfect that they had Hometown Hockey on the same weekend as this and great that they’re both at the Civic Centre so we can go to both,” said Manser. “Petawawa is the perfect town for Hometown Hockey because we’re such a hockey-loving town, so we’re so happy they brought it here and to have it on the New Year’s weekend is great.”

