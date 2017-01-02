PETAWAWA – Petawawa was taken over by hundreds of hockey enthusiasts when the Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour dropped into town to celebrate Canada’s beloved game over the weekend.

The Hometown Hockey Tour, now in its third year, brings Sportsnet’s mobile studio to communities across Canada for the ultimate hockey festival. Petawawa was the 11th of 24 broadcast stops planned for the 2016-17 NHL hockey season.

In an interview with The Daily Observer, Hometown Hockey host and Coach’s Corner star Ron MacLean expressed how the annual tour was about celebrating and showcasing the diverse and deep-rooted hockey history and spirit in small towns across Canada.

MacLean said that it was also about giving hockey fans – both young and old – the chance to celebrate their favourite game and to meet with their hockey heroes.

“I reflect on when I was a youngster up in Whitehorse, Yukon. My dad was stationed there in the airforce and Bobby Hull came to visit and I'll never forget Bobby Hull signing an autograph picture of himself and presenting it to me. It made for the first time I had an NHL firsthand experience,” said MacLean. “So with Hometown Hockey, this is where you take the NHL that you see every Saturday and Sunday and you bring it to the community and they get to have it as a firsthand experience.”

The two-day hockey extravaganza, which took place at the Civic Centre from Dec. 31 to Jan. 1., included: a mock rink for ball hockey; a slap shot speed tester; a Fan Hub facility filled with hockey-themed games; free personalized Hometown Hockey Petawawa hockey jerseys for the kids and hockey-related contests.

Headlining the live entertainment was Pembroke-born country music star Jason Blaine who was later joined onstage by the Petawawa Patriots hockey team for a round of song on Sunday night. Other performing acts included Petawawa’s Military Wives Choir, Pembroke’s Blinker the Star and The Hockey Circus Show.

Attendees were also treated to exclusive meet-and-greet sessions with former Ottawa Senators defenceman Chris Phillips and former NHL right winger Ray Sheppard throughout the weekend.

Sheppard played 817 career NHL games, scoring 357 goals and 300 assists for 657 points. His best season statistically was the 1993-94 season when he scored 52 goals and 93 points for the Detroit Red Wings. He also played for the New York Rangers, San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers, and the Carolina Hurricanes.

Sheppard warmly expressed how he loves being able to give back to future generations of hockey fans by meeting with them and giving them an autograph to cherish.

“Giving autographs to kids is something that’s really important to me,” said Sheppard. “I remember that's something that I got really excited about as a kid, so it's neat to be able to give back.”

Phillips was a member of the Senators for his entire career, playing 1,179 games with Ottawa in the regular season making him the longest serving player in Senators franchise history. He also twice won the gold medal with Team Canada at the World Junior Ice Hockey Championships.

Die-hard Ottawa Senators fan Linda Fontaine has been loyally following the team since 1993 and described meeting Chris Phillips as “the best moment of this weekend – and probably the biggest thing for me in 2016”.

“It's an awesome feeling,” said Fontaine. “I’ve been an Ottawa fan since '93 when we came back from Germany since we got posted here in Petawawa. When we came back, we didn’t really have a hockey team to cheer for so we said let’s follow Ottawa. Ever since then, I’ve been a huge Phillips fan and I’m a Senators fan proud and true.”

Similar sentiments were echoed by 10-year-old Ottawa Senators fan Wyatt Schroeder who was enjoying the hockey festivities with his Petawawa-based grandparents over his holidays before heading back home to New Brunswick.

Schroeder, who used to live in Pembroke before moving to New Brunswick with his family, said that he’s a huge Senators fan and that it was “really cool” when he met Phillips and got his jersey signed by the NHL star.

“I love the Ottawa Senators, so it was really exciting when I met Chris Phillips,” said Schroeder who proudly showed off the autograph. “My friends back home will all be really jealous.”

Throughout the entire weekend, hockey fever was all around as the crowds of spectators braved the weekend’s wet, snowy and sub-zero Celsius temperatures to celebrate Canada’s national pastime, partake in a variety of hockey-themed activities and meet with the NHL stars.

To keep warm, attendees received free Hometown Hockey toques – with a total of 972 handed out on the first day and 1700 on the second.

On Saturday afternoon, three local hockey associations – Pembroke Minor Hockey, Ottawa Valley Girls Hockey and the Greater Petawawa Hockey – were floored when they each received a $5,000 cheque from Scotiabank (a sponsor of Hometown Hockey).

“This is rare for us to receive a donation this big,” said Chris Pleau, president of the Ottawa Valley Girls Hockey Association. “you need large corporations like Scotiabank and Rogers to get on board for Canada's game and support the future of hockey. $5000 goes a long way for our association and we’ll be putting it towards player development and lowering the fees for our players.”

By the end of the festival on Sunday night, fans were also treated to live appearances by CBC Hockey Night in Canada commentator Don Cherry, as well as broadcast hosts Ron MacLean and Tara Slone during which they discussed NHL hockey stories unique to the Petawawa area – including a Q&A with Pembroke-born Sheppard who got his start in hockey as a member of the Petawawa Patriots.

Along with their on-air tribute to Petawawa, MacLean and Slone offered the crowd some of their own fond personal memories of visiting the community in the past.

“I was up at Garrison Petawawa in 2010 with Don, so it’s nice to be back in the community and to bring out some of those pictures and talk about those times that we’ve been here in the past,” said MacLean.

“Back in September I had an amazing opportunity over at CFB Petawawa where I met with many of our military members and I experienced what some of the military exercises are like. And yesterday (Saturday) morning I met and had a wonderful conversation with Marc Diab’s family in Petawawa,” said Slone. “I love that we can take all of our experiences, all of our stories with the people that we meet and things that we learn and put them on the air to share with the rest of the country.”

Following the live broadcast, the crowd of several hundreds cheered for the Sportsnet cameras as they enjoyed an outdoor viewing party of the showdown between the Ottawa Senators and the Washington Capitals that was broadcasted on dozens of big screen TVs set up throughout the grounds.

Top cap off the evening, MacLean remained on hand to take photos with his Hockey Night in Canada fans – many of which were thrilled to finally meet and shake hands with the beloved host who until then they’d only ever seen through the screen of their TV.

“I’m looking forward to meeting Ron MacLean,” said Kim Feltham, a longtime fan of Hockey Night in Canada. “It’s been so many years that I’ve been watching him on TV, so it’ll be exiting to finally see him in person. It’ll be surreal almost.”

Up next, the Hometown Hockey crew will be heading out to Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan and later to Vancouver, B.C.

