EGANVILLE – MP Cheryl Gallant has nominated Olympian Melissa Bishop to the 2016 Most Influential Women in Sport & Physical Activity List.

Bishop, an Eganville native, became recognized as a world-class female athlete when she ran for Canada in the 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympics and became an 800-metre Canadian track-and-field record holder.

On Dec. 28, Gallant – Member of Parliament for Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke – announced the news of Bishop’s nomination.

“We have another reason to cheer on ‘Bish,” stated Gallant in a press release. “It was my honour and privilege, on behalf of friends, family, and the wider Upper Ottawa Valley community, to nominate Melissa Bishop to the CAAWS 2016 list of the most influential women in sport and physical activity.”

Sponsored by the Canadian Association for the Advancement of Women in Sport and Physical Activity (CAAWS), the annual list promotes the importance of female leadership in sport and sends out a positive message about encouraging young women to chase their dreams in any sport or athletic pursuit.

“For youth in the Ottawa Valley, and particularly girls, Melissa is a positive role model to get involved in sport and other physical activities. Melissa has drawn attention to the benefit of having a goal and the need to work hard to achieve that goal. Never give up. It just so happened her goal involved physical activity and earning a spot on Canada’s most recent Olympic team,” said Gallant. “When contacted to see if there is an individual I felt should be considered for the impact she is having, and would continue to have as someone under 30 for the future, I immediately thought of our hometown girl, Melissa Bishop.”

Bishop expressed her honour in being recognized by her county’s MP and being nominated to the CAAWS list in which she sits among a slew of influential and talented Canadian women.

"There's a lot of influential women in sport right now, so it's an honour that Cheryl nominated me. It's another check-mark off my career list."

Bishop added that she’s pleased to serve as a positive role model for Canada’s youth, and particularly for youth coming from her home of Eganville and other towns in the Ottawa Valley.

“I didn't know that I would one day inspire youth within the Ottawa Valley. I'm happy I can be a role model for them and encourage them to follow their dreams,” said Bishop."I want to encourage youth to work really hard, put their whole heart into it and follow their dreams – which can be in any realm in life, not just sports."

CAAWS will recognize 20 individuals on the Most Influential List for 2016. Nominators nominate an influential woman in one of five categories – athlete, coach, builder, media and one to watch. The list will feature four women in each category. In addition to the list of 20 women recognized for their contributions and influence, CAAWS will award five of those women -one per category – with a Most Influential Women Award, highlighting them for their particular achievements and influence.

The list will be published early in 2017.

