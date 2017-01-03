PETAWAWA & PEMBROKE – The Pembroke and Petawawa branches of the Royal Canadian Legion kicked off the new year with a long-time military tradition.

On Jan. 1, both branches hosted their traditional New Year’s Day levees to celebrate the new year and reconnect with members and the public.

Petawawa Branch 517 first vice-president Helene Hahn explained that levees are a tradition that began years ago to when Canada’s fur traders paid their respects to government representatives on New Year’s Day.

“Eventually levees were adopted by the military to have the soldiers come in and wish them a happy new year and other organizations such as the Royal Canadian Legion adopted the same tradition,” said Hahn. “So on New Year's Day they drop in, you say hello to your members and members of the community and foster goodwill between the two.

Hahn added that the event also serves as a great way to reconnect with all of their members who they only see sporadically throughout the year.

“There are some people who we only see a few times throughout the year, so with the levee we all can get together again and wish one another a happy new year,” said Hahn. “This is their house as it was and it's nice to welcome them back to it.”

Bob Handspiker, first vice-president of Pembroke Branch 72, similarly expressed that the day when they have members and guests meet with the executive of the branch as they welcome the New Year together.

“It started off with the toast of moose milk and then sit down and enjoy food and entertainment

meet and greet to get everyone together,” said Handspiker.

Both levees garnered the support of legion members, local politicians, the public and representatives of the military.

Petawawa Mayor Bob Sweet, who was among the dignitaries in attendance at his town’s levee, thanked the unit and the association for the good work they've done in the community.

After visitors were warmly welcomed by members of the Legion's executive, they were offered a glass of Moose Milk – a punch crafted from a mixture of egg nog, ice cream and a hint of rum – and they toasted to the new year.

According to Petawawa Legion member Billy Lilly – who served as president many years back – the Moose Milk is a New Year’s celebratory drink that’s become a tradition at legions across Canada.

Lilly has been in charge of preparing his legion’s Moose Milk since 1972.

“The recipe goes back years and years ago to when I got it from the base artillery in 1960,” said Lilly. “And I’ve now been preparing it for the Legion for over 40 years.”

Sweet commented that Petawawa Branch 517’s Moose Milk recipe is so great that it has spread all the way to the Legion branch in Coquitlam, B.C where his brother serves as the first vice-president.

“Earlier this year I asked my brother ‘Are you going to have Moose Milk on New Year’s Day?’ and he said ‘What's Moose Milk?’ and I said ‘Well Moose Milk is a tradition that they have at the Legion branches’,” said Sweet. “He had never heard of it before but I gave him the recipe last night and he said to me ‘I’m stirring it up as we speak!’. So Moose Milk hasn’t made it over the mountains yet, but it’ll start spreading now.”

After sharing the Moose Milk salute, attendees exchanged pleasantries and mingled over appetizers and drinks.

Both Legion branches are looking forward to a bright and eventful 2017 with celebrations for the Battle of Vimy Ridge and Canada’s 150th birthday.

“We have the 100th anniversary of The Battle of Vimy Ridge coming up on April 9th so we’ll certainly have a ceremony for that. And for Canada's 150th birthday, we’ll partner with the town for the July 1st celebrations,” said Hahn.

Hahn and Handspiker also both expressed the hope to garner an increased membership and more funding this year to help the Legion remain afloat to continue to serve Canada’s veterans.

“Funding has gone down and membership has significantly gone down because guys are getting older here. so we’re hoping to bring in more members – particularly young people – to raise our membership because most of our funding come from our annual membership fees and general donations we get from the community,” said Handspiker. “We should be good for a little while longer, but we’re hoping to get more members and more support.”

“We're here for our veterans and we want to continue to be here,” said Hahn.

