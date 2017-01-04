Council praises Hometown Hockey success

PETAWAWA -

Fresh off the Hometown Hockey broadcast from the Petawawa Civic Centre, town councillors were heralding the success of the monumental New Year’s weekend celebration of Canada’s game.

“It was an absolutely stellar event,” Mayor Bob Sweet told his colleagues Tuesday night. “It was a phenonmenal weekend.”

The popular Sportsnet show, which picked Petawawa to be the 11th stop on their cross-country tour, brought to town hosts Tara Slone and Ron MacLean, as well as Coach’s Corner’s Don Cherry. The two-day venue also saw appearances from former NHL Ottawa Senator Chris Phillips, former NHLer and Petawawa native Ray Sheppard, and Canadian country recording artist Jason Blaine, who also hails from the area.

The program also showed a feature on Roy Giesebrecht, who played 135 games in the NHL with the Detroit Red Wings appearing in the 1941 Stanley Cup game, and a profile of former Lumber Kings head coach Sheldon Keefe. Hometown Hockey also produced segments on Garrison Petawawa.

“It really gave Petawawa some exposure that was great for us,” said Deputy Mayor Tom Mohns.

“Petawawa has so much great hockey heritage,” echoed Councillor Murray Rutz. “This was a great chance to showcase Petawawa and the garrison at a national level.”

The mayor praised event organizers and volunteers for running a seamless set of events that began on Friday, Dec. 30 with the annual NHL alumni game in support of the Pembroke Law Enforcement All-Stars. The alumni came back to the Civic Centre for its second consecutive appearance. That was followed on New Year’s Eve with the town’s First Night festivities that included a free skate, horse sleigh rides and a dynamic fireworks show.

“It was quite a splash,” said Sweet adding it made for a great start to 2017.

Sweet also installed of making Tara Slone the town’s honourary mayor for the day. In return, Slone and MacLean presented Sweet with a Hometown Hockey souvenir jacket as a momento of the special occasion.

