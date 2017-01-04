Remembering local hockey legend Roy Giesebrecht

PETAWAWA – Petawawa-native hockey legend and WWII veteran Roy Giesebrecht was honoured at the Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour this past weekend.

Roy came from a family of six boys and seven girls, the children of Eugene (Charlie) Giesebrecht.

The Giesebrechts were one of the founding families of Petawawa, with Eugene becoming one of Petawawa's pioneer entrepreneurs. In 1910 he opened Giesebrecht’s Limited – a business that evolved from a general store and ice cream parlour to a soft drink bottling company and Canada’s first Pepsi-Cola franchise by 1933.

Along with sharing a dedicated interest in the family business, all of the Giesebrechts had developed an immense passion for hockey.

“They all loved hockey, it was the Giesebrecht’s lifestyle,” said Jack Chalmers, friend of the Giesebrecht family who used to play hockey with Roy and the other Giesebrecht brothers. “The whole family would play hockey and the girls could play almost as well as the boys. Their dad had a rink in Petawawa behind their store and they’d play hockey on it and skate on it. I was friends with the Giesebrecht boys so I would often play with them at their family’s outdoor rink or sometimes we’d also play at the Pembroke Memorial Centre.”

But while all of the Giesebrecht children played hockey – with Roy and four of his brothers having played for the Pembroke Lumber Kings – it was only Roy who was eventually drafted to the NHL to play for the Detroit Red Wings.

On Jan. 1, during the live Hometown Hockey broadcast at the Petawawa Civic Centre, hosts Ron MacLean and Tara Slone paid tribute to the former Detroit Red Wings forward by sharing a few special remarks.

The hosts reflected on Roy’s inspirational tale of growing up in the small-town of Petawawa, Ontario where he became known for his hockey prowess that led him to the NHL where he left an indelible mark on hockey history – both locally and nationally.

“Roy Giesebrecht was a great NHL hockey player from Petawawa who gave up his career in 1942 to go and serve in the military for five years during WWII,” said MacLean. “His story is one of great inspiration.”

Slone echoed MacLean’s sentiments and expressed how Roy’s name is synonymous with hockey in the Petawawa area.

“They were the first family of hockey from Pembroke and Petawawa with five of the boys having played professional hockey,” said Slone. “Roy, made it to the NHL and he played 135 games with the Detroit Red Wings until he left for the war. When he was offered a spot back after the war, he turned it down so he could tend to his business and be with his family.”

Slone expressed how Roy’s story is a unique and inspirational tale that all Canadians should hear.

“Roy’s is a neat story that probably the rest of Canada doesn't know,” said Slone. “So with Hometown Hockey, we try to do justice to every community that we're in and to share and broadcast these stories to the rest of the country – stories like Roy’s that you might not hear otherwise.”

It was in 1938 that Roy graduated from junior hockey to begin his professional NHL career with the Detroit Red Wings.

For his first NHL game, Roy made an impressive debut by scoring a hat trick in the first period which earned him the nickname "the Hat Trick Kid of Detroit".

Throughout the entire 1938-39 season, Roy earned a staggering 20 points in 28 games for the Red Wings.

Roy became widely regarded by fellow players and NHL coaches as one of the most promising rookies in the league at the time.

By 1941, the talented forward scored the game-winning goal against the Chicago Black Hawks that advanced the Red Wings to the 1941 Stanley Cup Finals.

But despite having a promising NHL career, World War II brought Roy's professional hockey career to an end in 1942.

By the time that Roy hung up his Red Wings jersey to depart for war, he had played 135 games and had racked up a total of 78 points throughout his four-year NHL career.

He was deployed to the European theatre as a corporal in the 2nd Canadian Infantry Division. His unit landed at Normandy one month after D-Day, and saw action in France, Belgium, Netherlands, and Germany.

Upon returning home, Roy turned down an offer from coach Jack Adams to return to the Red Wings and instead opted to work for his family business.

Thereafter – following his NHL career and after returning from war – Roy swiftly became known as a hockey icon in Petawawa and was highly respected throughout the community.

Roy continued to play local hockey with the Sr. Pembroke Lumber Kings where he served as captain of the team and was one of the top scorers in the league.

“He played with the Sr. Pembroke Lumber Kings for a number of years,” said Chalmers. “He was well respected and all of his teammates liked him. He was a very quiet and humble type but he was a warrior on the ice. He was a good hockey player and he just respected the sport the way it should be played.”

Chalmers fondly recalled days when he played recreational hockey with Roy and the other Giesebrecht brothers at the Pembroke Memorial Centre and the former Mackay Street arena.

“Way back when in the old Mackay Street arena in town, the Sr. Lumber Kings used to practice after us and a lot of time I'd say to Roy: ‘I see you're not practising tonight Roy’ and he’d say ‘No no, I’m just waiting to drive you home’,” shared Chalmers.

Roy played with the Senior Lumber Kings up until he retired from the team in 1952 and thereafter he focused on managing his family’s business and instilling a love for hockey in his own kids.

In 2006, when Roy passed away at 89 years of age, he was the last surviving member of the 1938-42 Detroit Red Wings team.

cip@postmedia.com