Snoop Dogg couldn’t help passing on some Christmas cheer to another well-known chronic lover.

The rapper and marijuana activist gifted aging country star Willie Nelson, another vocal proponent of smoking grass, with a weed-themed sweater to celebrate the holidays.

Nelson, 83, thought enough of the sweater — it says Smoke Weed Everyday and features a marijuana leaf adorned with Christmas lights — that he tweeted out a thank you to his fellow puffer. And, yes, Nelson was wearing the sweater in the photo he posted with the tweet.

Thank you @SnoopDogg for the Christmas Sweater pic.twitter.com/jzaw7pkQEe — Willie Nelson (@willienelson) January 4, 2017

The two bud buddies are among the most famous tokers out there. In fact, Nelson launches his own brand of marijuana called Willie’s Reserve that is sold in Washington and Colorado, the two states where it is legal.

Snoop Dogg has long been associated with marijuana -- he was featured on Dr. Dre's The Chronic 25 years ago -- and has had a lighthearted relationship with Nelson for several years. The two have even recorded songs together.