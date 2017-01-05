PETAWAWA -

Petawawa Public Library staff members continue to negotiate a collective agreement with the library’s board of directors.

In October, the library’s eight employees voted last week to join the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 24, which also represents library workers in Pembroke, Deep River, and Renfrew. Both sides have met twice since the beginning of December with negotiations resuming on Jan. 6.

Councillor James Carmody informed council this week that more discussions need to take place at the negotiating table. The library is funded by the town but operates as its own entity.

“ I can’t say how close they are (to a collective agreement),” said Carmody.

While there may or may not be some ripple effects as a result of the negotiations, Carmody added it is not unique for a public library to unionize.

“ It has happened in other places, other towns and other departments,” said Carmody. “It is the employees right to unionize if they choose to do so.”

CUPE represents more than 639,000 members in different sectors, including libraries, municipalities, hospitals, universities, schools, social services, transportation and other sectors. Pembroke’s library staff unionized in 2013, settling its first collective agreement on Sept. 24, 2013. It has recently renewed the agreement for another three years, from Jan. 1, 2016 until Dec, 31, 2019.

Recently, Bruce Beakley, the director of human resources for the County of Renfrew, briefed the board on the state of the negotiations. Beakley has been retained to represent the library at the negotiations.