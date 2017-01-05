Town to continue pushing for boulevard widening

PETAWAWA -

Mayor Bob Sweet assured council Tuesday that he will continue pushing for the widening of Petawawa Boulevard to alleviate the traffic congestion generated daily by Garrison Petawawa.

The County of Renfrew is hiring a consulting firm to help secure government funding for the widening of Petawawa Boulevard, also known as County Road 51. The general consensus between the town and the county is that the project’s estimated cost of $19 million could only be absorbed with the assistance of funding from all levels of government.

“It’s a larger project that will require all kinds of partnerships,” said Sweet who provided an update to councillors.

In October, Sweet wrote to County Warden Peter Emon after County Road 51 was left off the county’s projected 10-year captial works and roads plan. On Dec. 20, the mayor received a reply from Steve Boland, director of public works and engineering. He informed Sweet that this year the public works and engineering department will commence the work required to confirm legal property limits and to conduct detailed engineering surveys of the existing road.

“This work is the next step towards preparation of the detailed engineering design plans and tender documents which will be required to advance the project through the construction phase should funding be secured,” wrote Boland.

In the last 10 years, traffic flows off the garrison have increased with the establishment of the Canadian Special Operations Regiment and 450 Tactical Helicopter Squadron and the subsequent addition of all the personnel belonging to those units. Sweet added the garrison is very anxious to see that this remains on the front burner and does move forward.

“It is anticipated that a meeting be held with representatives of the town and the garrison in early 2017 to continue discussions regarding how the project can move forward,” he said.

The future of the project hinges on funding from the federal and provincial governments. The garrison has indicated to the county they would be willing to support and submit an application for funding of a portion of the project under an infrastructure program administered by the Department of National Defence. In order to proceed, however, DND would require match funding from the province through the Ontario Communities Infrastructure Fund, which is a pledge by the Liberal government to spend $160 billion over 12 years, or the county and the town.

Sweet said he will continue to watch this file at the county level noting that the decision to put it on the 10-year infrastructure plan, however, rests with the operations committee, of which is not a sitting member.

“I will stay on top of this at the county,” he said.

