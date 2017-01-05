OTTAWA VALLEY – The Pontiac & Ottawa Valley Writers Circle (POVWC) hopes to inspire local writers to put pen to paper.

The newly formed group will invite writers of fiction living in the Pontiac and the Ottawa Valley to come together to enjoy the benefits of a creative writing community.

The POVWC, which sits under the umbrella of the Pontiac Artists Association, was launched by local writer Sean Kerr.

The first meeting will be taking place on Feb. 2 from 7p.m. until 9p.m. at the Stone School in Portage-du-Fort, Quebec.

Kerr was inspired to found the group as a way of growing a strong creative writing community in his local area.

“I also just felt like that was really important for the valley to have because I see that there's lots of groups available in Ottawa but nothing in the Valley or in the Pontiac,” said Kerr.

According to Kerr, a number of Pembroke residents have expressed interest to join. After launching the website two weeks ago, seven individuals have emailed Kerr out of interest to join – with five coming from Pembroke.

“Five people from Pembroke have filled it out the online form expressing that they want to come,” said Kerr. “So it appears that Pembroke is definitely quite interested.”

The first two meetings are free to give attendees the chance to see if the group piques their interest and if they’d want to commit to a full year membership at the cost of $20.

The POVWC will be meeting on the first and third Thursday of every month, beginning on Feb. 2.

Meetings will range from critique nights to writing circle nights to reading nights.

At each meeting, members will have the chance to engage in discussions about writing, enjoy constructive conversations, critique each others’ work and challenge one another to grow as writers.

“It’ll offer opportunities to help writers of all kinds to improve their confidence and skills,” said Kerr. “The writing nights will inspire people to write because they’ll surrounded by other people who are actively writing; the critique nights will help them to improve their writing; and with since a lot of writers are nervous to read their stuff in front of people, the reading nights will give them that ability to begin to read in front of people.”

The pilot project will run from Feb. 2 until Aug. 31, during which Kerr will be letting it grow organically.

By September, Kerr will assess the success of the group, consider changes to be made and discuss an avenue moving forward.

Kerr encourages all writers – ranging from those who haven’t written in years to those who are published authors - to come out to the POVWC and grow within the a creative community of writers.

“i think that if anyone has even written one short story in their life and they are interested then they should for sure join,” said Kerr. “The idea is that you don’t have to be someone who has written a million stories and has all of this experience, you just have to be someone who likes to write fiction and wants to engage with other people about it. People should come and share in the joy of writing fiction. The two free meetings also makes it so it doesn't cost anything to come and see if it's a group that you'll like and then hopefully you’ll love it and want to join.”

In the meantime – while individuals ruminate over the idea of joining the writers group – Kerr shared his top three tips for new and developing writers:

1. Join a writers group.

2. Write and read all the time, about anything.

2. Every daydream is worth jotting down as a possible idea.

“Right now I have an idea jar and everything that pops though my head I write it down and I throw it in the jar,” said Kerr. “Then I try to write a story a week from those ideas.”

For more information about the POVWC, visit: http://povwc.ca

