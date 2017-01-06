A year of achievements for Petawawa

PETAWAWA -

From hosting Hometown Hockey to delivering major infrastructure projects, 2016 will go down as a year of achievements for the Town of Petawawa.

Reflecting on the milestones reached in the past 12 months, Mayor Bob Sweet told council Tuesday that the corporation has had a busy year as it has dealt with petitioning for Highway 17 expansion, while shepherding the launch of a project to build 14 affordable housing units at the Riverview Apartments. The town invested another $4.5 million in roads, sidewalks and sewage and water infrastructure.

“This was all done while maintaining a tax rate that was extremely favourable,” said Sweet during his annual New Year’s address to councillors. “We’ve done it without going into debt. I look forward to that challenge of staying that way in 2017. How long we can stay there I don’t know but we will strive to do that.”

He noted that Petawawa continues to be a growing municipality with the value of building permits for residential and commercial development reaching $32 million, up $12 million from 2015. The town also adopted a new corporate slogan, while launching an official website and mobile app. It unveiled a $41,000 scoreboard for the Civic Centre, made possible through the contributions of the Petawawa Fundraising Committee.

The Petawawa 150th legacy renovations to Centennial Park finally came to fruition in 2016. The town refurbished the main attractions in the park including the Evergreen Stage bandshell and the gazebo, while installing a new illuminated pond fountain in the popular Catwalk swimming hole. The town also persevered through imposed water restrictions this summer after

an electrical fire broke out inside the water treatment plant on Aug. 16.

“I want to say thank you to the community who assisted us through this problem,” said Sweet. “It was a difficult situation but things are coming together.”

He touched on other milestones in the community. In August, the 70th annual reunion for the

First Special Service Force, the American and Canadian commandos known as the Devil’s Brigade, held a church service at the war memorial, coinciding with the 10th anniversary of the forming of the Petawawa-based Canadian Special Operations Regiment (CSOR). The following monht, the Ontario Provincial Command Ladies’ Auxiliary opened their week-long biennial convention here with more than 750 delegates converging on the Petawawa Civic Centre.

“Normally they don’t come to communities of this size,” said Sweet. “They were proud to showcase our cenotaph.”

Sweet said it was a moment of pride that Garrison Petawawa was recognized as the Large Business of the Year during the Upper Ottawa Valley Chamber of Commerce’s 12th annual Business Achievement Awards. This past summer, Catherine McKenna, the minister of the environment and climate change, also announced the federal government will move forward with designating the Ottawa River as a national heritage river. Efforts to recognize the 1,271-kilometre Ottawa River - often described as “the original Trans-Canada Highway” for its pivotal role as a transportation route for indigenous populations, explorers and the fur and lumber trades - began in 2003 with the late former Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke MP Len Hopkins, a resident of Petawawa.

“He called it the ‘Great Old Lady of Canada’,” said Sweet.

Looking forward to the new year, the mayor noted council will continue to advocate for the expansion of Highway 17 to four lanes and will immediately tackle the drafting of a municipal budget. He anticipated the town signing development agreements with Mitsubishi, Harvey’s/Swiss Chalet and Starbuck’s.

