Christmas on the Frozen Ground – A True Story

This Advent season, partly to adjust to the changing situation in my husband’s health, we’ve been sorting, saving, scanning, giving away, and clearing out some of the debris. We’re planning to sell some of the heavier woodworking equipment and organizing significant items which remain.

Because of my multiple on-going careers and our varied interests, there are mountains of materials through which to plow our way. I may need a compass for Christmas! Rest assured, an imminent move is not planned. Some changed-usage and progressive re-arranging of household contents are in the works. We enjoy the problem-solving creativity involved; but detest the actual labour!

As I’ve sorted, I’ve also been looking for a manuscript containing an unpublished specific First Christmas piece for possible use as this Pembroke Daily Observer column. I haven’t found it, but I did find a copy of a letter, I’d written in 1998, when totally unexpected circumstances caused us to be unemployed, the year after our arrival here, and thus in a wretched financial situation.

The place: Petawawa. The time of year: Christmas. Most of the January letter is repeated here:

“Dear Rod and Debby and members of Petawawa Presbyterian Church Session,

Christmas 1997. We had no tree, no turkey, no plans to exchange gifts. (Daniel would get a couple of small items; that’s all!) That’s just the way it was. A necessary prescription was running out. Concerns about mortgage and utility bills loomed. Then, Rod, you called. I believe you asked, “What do you need to make it a good Christmas?” I replied, “A turkey and a tree.” It was done.

Rod, you came, bearing gifts beyond our requesting. It was fantastic. The gift certificates were used almost immediately for food and towards that prescription. It was great to be able to choose food that we needed, rather than have duplications of the few foodbank things that remained in the cupboard. It was wonderful that you’d arranged it so we could actually choose a tree, instead of having it decided for us. Your sensitivity was appreciated. And then, while my mother was here, a turkey and more goodies, even a bottle of wine to accompany Christmas dinner, were delivered, thanks to your church … wonderful!

Because of the kindnesses we received, Robert was able to get to work immediately, making small, fine woodworked gifts for family members, so we also ended up by having something to share … a joy in itself.

Of the sudden outpouring of caring we received this Christmas, I think your gifts were the most overwhelming. We’ve not given your congregation a thing in the time we’ve been here. We don’t come originally from your immediate area. Yet, in true Christian compassion, you’ve reached out to us, expecting nothing in return, simply because we’re in need. Thank you. God will bless you for it! …

Our pause time over, we continue to actively seek God’s directions for us. We’ve had some success in a variety of areas, but not enough in any one or two to take it as a strong indication that this is the way we should go. We’re not really business people and lack experience and knowledge in that area. We long for at least a small regular solid base, on which to build. As you may know, our EI (new name for unemployment insurance) ran out in November.

… We are growing quite weary, but trying very hard to avoid going on welfare, hoping we can make it through January to see if some employment comes up before that last resort. Please pray for our on-going guidance, strength and courage.

We look forward to seeing the congregation again, when Robert supply preaches at your church in March, if not before then. Be assured, your Christmas gifts made a huge difference for us and our extended family! May God’s blessings for you all be rich!”

Patricia and Robert E.

I’ve happy memories of many Christmases. This is one of the special ones. It helped to increase renewal of our trust in the church at large. (Our trust in God had not failed, but this reminded us of the larger church, and its responsiveness to those in need.)

It was a witness to my mother, our houseguest, when the turkey and other goodies were delivered. She could see that though there are a few rotten apples in every organization, even in the church (nothing new… if a perfect Jesus, whose birth we now celebrate, had to endure betrayal, why should we, especially if we try to be faithful servants, expect to go scot-free?), there also continue to be those who are true to their faith, non-judgmental, compassionate persons who reach out to those in need, even though the givers may have to deprive themselves in order to do so. Not just saying “Go in peace; keep warm and eat your fill”, for them! As James 2:16b states, “…If you do not supply their bodily needs, what is the good of that?”

Please read again the second paragraph of the letter. Note how thoughtful that minister/congregation was in what was given; the manner in which it was given. In addition to Advent services, for many, part of the joy of preparing for Christmas celebrations comes in baking and making gifts or buying items for others, in going as a family to choose the “perfect” tree, in being able to invite someone—family or friend—to share in the meal. There is active involvement. Making this active involvement possible was a big part of the congregation’s gift.

Though congregational membership has changed since that special Christmas, many familiar faces still remain. Some new ones have been added. As of 2013, Rev. Rod Lamb has retired from First Presbyterian in Kenora. Following Rod’s departure for Kenora, much-appreciated Rev. Seung-Rhyon Kim has served with dedication and enthusiasm in Petawawa until this year’s retirement.

Since that 1997 Christmas, whenever we’ve visited Petawawa Presbyterian, whether guest preaching, worshipping in the pew, or filling our faces at their well-planned meals, we’ve experienced a warm, family-style welcome and shared in reverence for worship and enjoyment of good music. As the congregation prayerfully seeks, finds, and welcomes a new minister, may they and that newly called person and family be blessed as their people once blessed us!

For Fun: Hunt through the picture’s ornaments and under the tree for vegetables, candies, fruit and even two drumsticks, wine, and a mini-church. And the tree in the photo – of what do you think it is actually made? Take your time.

And, you, Pembroke Daily Observer reader…what Christmas celebration provided a particularly happy memory for you? Why?