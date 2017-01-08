DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- It was a shock to the system as I made my way toward the back of the plane, where I was to be squeezed into my economy-class seat like a fat man trying to fit into a pair of size 28 pants. At 6-foot-3, flying economy is never easy; having just experienced the sheer luxury of business class on an Emirates flight from Dubai, it's downright painful.

Champagne upon sitting down, a generous bar area where you can mingle with other passengers, fine wine and top-notch meals served on Royal Doulton china, a viewing screen the size of a TV, and your own private pod that reclines into a bed -- it's the only way to fly!

Never-sleep vibe

But I was headed back to Toronto and reality, as I made my connection at England's Gatwick airport. At least I was carting along some extraordinary memories from a whirlwind trip to the cosmopolitan city-state, with its ultramodern skyscrapers and never-sleep vibe.

I wasn't quite sure what to expect from Dubai, one of seven emirates that comprise the UAE, but what I discovered was an open, welcoming place, and a concentration of wealth unlike anything I had seen before.

Have an extra $27,000 lying around? Why not settle into the luxurious Sir Winston Churchill Suite at the St. Regis hotel for a night. The 913-sq-metre two-level enclave houses authentic pieces from the former British prime minister's art collection and has, among other things, three bedrooms, a living room, a 12-seat dining room, and a spiral staircase that leads up to a small plunge pool. This, I am told, is where Saudi royalty stays when it visits.

While at the hotel, head down to the New York-style J&G Steakhouse and order the Tomahawk -- a cut of meat so large it's like something from the Flintstones and meant for two.

The lavish St. Regis, where guests can have Bentleys shuttle them around, is part of a three-hotel complex in the Al Habtoor City district, right off Dubai's main thoroughfare, Sheikh Zayed Road. I've settled in at the chic 33-storey W Dubai. My spacious Fabulous Suite with its multi-coloured neon wall fixture, voluminous round bed and nearby bathtub looks very much like something out of an Austin Powers movie. Very shagadelic!

Pamper yourself

Feeling a bit worn out from all your high living? Just walk over to the upscale Westin, also part of the complex, and pamper yourself at the appropriately named Heavenly Spa, which has wooden doors so large they look as if they have been ripped from some fantastical castle.

Asked how often I get a massage while I'm being rubbed down with some citrus-scented oils as relaxing music plays in the background, I realize not nearly enough.

Yes, they sure know how to live in Dubai. They even have a Minster of Happiness, and she certainly seems to be doing her job. No wonder it has become a favourite destination for the ultra-rich, also drawn by its lively party scene and white-sand beaches.

Pulsating nightclubs

Check out the leggy model-types standing next to well-heeled men as they wait to get into the pulsating nightclubs that seem to be a part of almost every hotel. Is that ANOTHER Maserati parked in front? Yawn. I prefer the souped-up Rolls.

Don't have your own luxury ride? Never mind, just call Uber or Careem, the local equivalent, and get picked up in a Lexus.

But while hot rides, fancy restaurants and posh hotels such as the Palazzo Versace and Waldorf Astoria are in abundance, you don't have to spend like a sheikh to visit. There are cheaper dining options -- even Tim Hortons and Second Cups -- and three- and four-star hotels, with more on the way I am told, as more tourist dollars are targeted.

Those probably better fit my budget, I realize, as I squeeze into my economy-class seat and get ready for the torturous flight home.

Paramotoring

It was like something out of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. A flying car, more or less. And we're going to soar to heights of 610 metres in it? Doesn't seem like the brightest thing to do, but the pilot of this two-seat contraption, Tony, who works at SkyHub, insists it's safe and fun. I'm in Dubai on an once-in-a-lifetime trip so I figure why not?

It turns out that paramotoring, as it is called, is a blast. The vehicle -- basically a fortified go-cart with a propeller on the back and parasail on top -- takes off as you drive it across a landing strip.

As we become airborne at sunrise, we soar high above the Arabian Desert and get a stunning view of the golden-brown dunes below as well as a scurrying heard of antelope and some lumbering giraffe.

What an exhilarating experience!

While Dubai is primarily known for its fine dining, luxury shopping and hopping nightlife, there are plenty of activities to satisfy the adventurer in you. Here are a few:

Hot air ballooning

Take off at sunrise and float 1,200-metres-plus above the desert for a birds-eye view of the distant mountains of Oman. It's an intimate and breathtaking experience.

Desert safari

Drive into the desert in vintage Land Rovers, left over from when the British vacated the region after World War II, and get a sense of the area's vast expanse. Take in a falconry exhibition and have a hearty breakfast under tents, in much the same way the Bedouins would have done.

Helicopter ride

Get an eye-popping view of the city skyline and all the famous sites including the "seven-star" Burj Al Arab hotel, the Palm Jumeirah, a manmade island shaped like a palm tree, the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, and the marina.

Flyboarding

Head to Jumeirah Beach and soar like a super hero above the water on a flyboard with the city's skyscrapers as the backdrop. It's similar to a wakeboard but has two hoses attached that, when linked to a Jetski, shoot water and propel you up to 10 metres high. Getting up isn't easy, but once you do, you won't want to come down.

Paddle-boarding

Hit beautiful Kite Beach and its aquamarine waters for some paddle-boarding. Then hit food truck-turned-restaurant SALT and sit beach-side while you satisfy your just-built-up hunger with some sliders and a delicious shake.

MUST-D0 LIST FOR FIRST VISIT

Visiting Dubai for the first time? Here are some must-do activities:

-- Feel your ears pop as you zip up the high-speed elevator of the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, to the "At the Top" observation deck on the 124th floor to get a jaw-dropping panoramic view. While you're there, why not experience high tea or dinner at the chic At.mosphere on the 122nd floor.

-- Escape the hubbub of modern life in Old Dubai. Check out the fort, the exotic spice market and the gold market, then take a water taxi across Dubai Creek just like locals have been doing for hundreds of years.

-- Check out the dancing fountains and gaudy decadence of the sail-shaped Burj Al Arab, the world's first "seven-star" hotel, before having dinner at The Scape Terrace.

-- Go on a shopping spree at the mammoth 1,200-store Dubai Mall, the world's largest. Hit the huge aquarium or strap on some skates at the indoor ice rink. If you're tired from shopping, hop on one of the indoor taxis.

-- Hit the slopes of Ski Dubai in the Mall of the Emirates. You can also go tubing and tobogganing. Great place for kids.

-- Dave Hilson

NEED TO KNOW

-- See visitdubai.com, helicoptertourdubai.com, skydivedubai.ae, safaridesertdubai.com, hotairballoondubai.com, searide-dubai.com, dukite.com, theplaymania.com/skidubai.

GETTING THERE IN STYLE

-- Emirates airlines flies direct to Dubai from Toronto three times per week, and offers flights with one connection at London's Gatwick Airport from several cities across Canada. For reservations, see emirates.com/ca.

dhilson@postmedia.com