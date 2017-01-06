KANATA – it was an unhappy start to the new year for the Pembroke Lumber Kings as they fell 6-2 to the Kanata Lasers Thursday night.

This marked the Kings first game of 2017 following the two-week Christmas break.

The Lasers jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first period thanks to a pair of goals by Paul Vella, the first less than five minutes into the game and the second on the power play in the last two minutes of the frame.

In the second, the offence continued for the Lasers as they went up 5-0 before Pembroke got on the board. Scoring for Kanata were Chad Merrell, JJ Boucher and Daniel McIntyre.

Matthew Barnaby finally solved Kanata’s Anand Oberoi when he netted his team-leading 14th goal of the season. Picking up the assists were Patrick Kyte and Andrew Meininger.

Less than a minute later the Lasers regained a five-goal lead when Ryan Bunka scored late in the second.

Despite power-play opportunities in the third, Kanata failed to capitalize. James Buckley added a goal in the final minute of the game for Pembroke.

Tempers flared in the second period with a number of penalties and then emotions boiled over when Wesley Ashley and Willem Gauthier dropped the gloves with less than three to go.

Pembroke went 0-for-3 on the power play while the Lasers were 1-for-5 with the man advantage. In the Kings net Boyd Diclemente made 20 saves on 26 shots through the first two periods and Jake Smith stopped the seven shots he faced in the third. For the Lasers, Oberoi stopped 30 of the 32 shots directed his way.

The Kings next game is Sunday afternoon when they host the Carleton Place Canadians at 3 p.m.

Three stars: The three stars of the game were Kanata’s Paul Vella and Willem Gauthier first and second respectively and Pembroke’s Matthew Barnaby third.

Out of town scoreboard: In other Central Canada Hockey League action Thursday night, the Cornwall Colts won their sixth game in a row with a 6-1 win over the Hawkesbury Hawks.

