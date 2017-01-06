Petawawa Pantry opens Jan. 10

PETAWAWA – The Petawawa Pantry will be opening its doors on Tuesday.

The town’s very first food bank, located at 3468 B Petawawa Blvd. inside the Bridgeway Mall, will be ready to receive clients at 1 p.m. Jan. 10. It will be open two days a week – Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., but could expand those hours at a future date.

Rev. Eric Strachan, former pastor of New Life Church and the food bank’s vice-president, said they are very thankful to have such a good, central location and the support of the community.

“We’ve been in consultations with Mayor Bob Sweet and town council, and have had great support from the Petawawa Rotary Club, Your Independent Grocery and many others,” he said. “This is visible support to show this is needed, as we work to see a hunger-free Petawawa.”

Work on the food bank has been ongoing throughout 2016, since that day when Strachan and other like-minded people came to the realization it was time for Petawawa to set up a food bank. He recounted how after one Sunday service he and his wife went out to a coffee shop and were approached by a nine-year-old boy who asked the pastor if he fed the poor.

Stunned by the question, Strachan said it was in that moment he recognized that they needed to do a lot more in the community to feed the poor and the hungry. There is already a food bank in every major community in Renfrew County, and the people behind the Petawawa Pantry felt it is time Petawawa had one as well.

“The food banks in Pembroke have done a superb job in taking care of the needs of residents,” he said. “But, we clearly felt we should look after people in our own jurisdiction.” Some people are unable to get to Pembroke on their own, or have to walk long distances to access the food banks in that community.

Strachan said they already have a lot of people call the Petawawa Pantry offering their services, and as soon as the food bank is operating, they will begin volunteer orientation. An official opening of the food bank will be held at a later date.

For more information on the food bank, you can send an email to petawawapantryfoodbank@gmail.com , call 613-687-1616 or check out their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/petawawa.pantry/ .

