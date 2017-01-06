CRASH CLAIMS ONE LIFE: A two-vehicle collision on Highway 17 near Pembroke on March 28 claimed the life of an Ottawa man. Troy Tofflemire, 51, was a passenger in an Eastbound Hyundai Sante Fe SUV which collided with a silver Chevrolet pick-up. The 19-year-old female driver of the SUV was airlifted to hospital in critical condition. The 32-year-old man driving the pick-up truck was taken to hospital by land ambulance with serious injuries. The accident occurred just west of Greenwood Road.

PETAWAWA SOLDIER INVESTIGATED: The Department of National Defence announced in March that a Petawawa soldier was under investigation for sexual misconduct during a deployment to Jamaica. The incident, involving two members of the Canadian Special Operations Regiment (CSOR), allegedly took place in November, 2015 during an exercise called Tropical Dagger. The names, gender and ranks of the personnel involved were not released.

REMEMBERING KELLARD WITT: Kellard Witt, a veteran of 28 years of municipal politics who will be best remembered as the last sitting reeve of Alice and Fraser Township and the inaugural chairman of the Ottawa Valley Waste Recovery Centre board died on March 28 at age 89. Witt played a major role in the amalgamation talks that led to the creation of Laurentian Valley. Mayor Steve Bennett, praised his former mentor as a dedicated volunteer and leader who was widely respected for his experience, hard work and plain spoken common sense.

“He was an icon in the community,” said Bennett. “He was a wonderful man.”

Entering the political arena in 1966, Witt was elected to Alice and Fraser council and served until 1972. He returned as a councillor in 1983. He was a strong proponent of developing recreation programs, while outside the municipality he sat on the Renfrew County Milk Committee. In 1976, he worked with the group of authors and historians who eventually drafted and published the township's first official history. In 1994, Witt succeeded Eric Ashick as reeve. He was re-elected in 1997.

MP BLASTS DEFENCE CUTS: Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke MP Cheryl Gallant stated Canada’s military was heading towards another decade of darkness, in the wake of a spending freeze on equipment. Gallant criticized the Liberal government’s plan, as outlined in Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s first federal budget, to put off until 2020 or longer $3.7 billion in planned defence purchases including ships, planes and vehicles.

“On the same day of the Belgium attacks, this government releases a budget taking away from defence, while the threat increases,” she said, so they can have the capital to spend elsewhere.

Gallant said this reminded her of the early 1990s, when the government under Jean Chretien ended up paying millions in penalties to cancel the E-101 helicopter project for political reasons, and allow the military to rust out by neglecting it.

FRASER INSTITUTE RANKINGS RELEASED: Renfrew's St. Joseph's Catholic High School once again topped the list of high schools in Renfrew County, according to the Fraser Institute's annual ranking of Ontario secondary schools. The school was among the top 20 in Ontario, ranking 16 out of the 676 schools evaluated by the Vancouver-based think tank. It also rated 8.9 out of 10 in academic performance. Ranked second in Renfrew County was Ecole Secondaire Catholique Jeanne-Lajoie, which made impressive gains to reach 80th place overall, and rated 7.9 out of 10. Petawawa's Valour School was third in the county, and placed 257th in Ontario, rated 6.7 out of 10, followed by Bishop Smith Catholic High School and Mackenzie Community School, which tied for fourth place, both ranking 272nd overall and rating 6.6 out of 10.

PROTESTING THE LAND CLAIM: Protestors gathered in Golden Lake to call on the council of the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation to immediately pull out of land claim talks on March 1 or resign their seats. Less than 24 hours before eligible voters were to begin casting ballots to either reject or endorse an historic agreement-in-principle (AIP) on the Algonquin land claim, more than 60 demonstrators took to the streets calling for a halt to negotiations concerned that Pikwakanagan could lose their reserve status.

“Our beloved Pikwakanagan is at stake along with our rights as aboriginal people,” Barb Sarazin, a member of the Grandmothers of Pikwakanagan, told the boisterous rally at the council house. “No more will we be divided and conquored. It's time to speak up because I don't want to wake up tomorrow with a great loss.”

AN HISTORIC VOTE: Members of the Algonquin First Nation overwhelmingly endorsed an agreement-in-principle (AIP) that will pave the way for the negotiation of an historic land claim. The Pikwakanagan First Nation voted against the agreement in a separate, parallel referendum whose results were also released on March 17. In that plebiscite, 243 Pikwakanagan members voted against the AIP, while 87 votes were cast in favour of it. The results of the AIP ratification vote, held from Feb. 29 to March 7, showed that 90 per cent of 7,540 eligible Algonquin voters supported continuing with negotiations towards the terms of a final agreement between the Algonquin First and the federal government and the province of Ontario. A total of 3,575 ballots were cast with 3,341 votes favouring the AIP.

“Many of our members expressed concern and were led to believe that signing the proposed AIP would inevitably mean a self-government agreement that would end reserve status for the existing reserve and the existing Indian Act tax exemption,” Pikwakanagan Chief Kirby Whiteduck said.

SABSTOCK CANCELLED: Fans of the Ottawa Valley’s biggest annual rock and roll party learned that the annual summer Sabstock would not be taking place in 2016. The goal of the hiatus was to continue the upward trajectory the festival has followed since its inaugural weekend in 2009.

“Following the successful running of Sabstock Music Festival in 2015, Sabstock Music Festival is taking the year off,” Chess Sabourin, event co-organizer and daughter of the festival’s founder and namesake, Peter “Sab” Sabourin, said in a statement. Later in 2016, Sabourin announced she was taking the festival in a new direction in 2017 with Emerge – Canada’s Yoga Festival making its debut on Canada Day weekend, June 29-July 2, 2017.

CELEBRATING INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY: On March 8, around 50 people from across Renfrew County gathered at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Pembroke to mark International Women's Day. Each year around this time, Canadians celebrate progress toward equality for women and, reflect on the challenges and barriers that remain, and consider future steps to achieving equality for all women, in all aspects of their lives. For Bernadette McCann House, it was the 24th time the agency hosted this important annual celebration, and this year organizers decided to do something different by holding a Fantasy Dessert event.

MURDER SUSPECT IN COURT: Basil Borutski, who has been charged with first degree murder in the deaths of three Renfrew County women in 2015, appeared briefly in a Pembroke courtroom where he learned that the first round of disclosure had been compiled by the Crown. Borutski is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the Sept. 22 killings of Anastasia Kuzyk, Nathalie Warmerdam and Carol Culleton. Wearing a grey coat, dishevelled hair and a beard, the 58-year-old defendant sat motionless in the prisoner's dock and said nothing during the five-minute hearing.

FIGHT TO SAVE WESTMEATH PUBLIC: The Renfrew County District School Board launched a Modified Pupil Accommodation Review for both Westmeath Public School (WPS) and Madawaska Public School in March, a process to determine if both schools would be closed. The controversial decision prompted the formation of the WPS Save Our School committee. The grass roots group consisting of parents of students attending the school and people from the community at large, began meeting to devise a strategy to save the school and prevent 54 students from moving to Beachburg Public School.

“Westmeath Public School is an integral part of our community and to lose this piece of history would be disheartening,” said Melissa Dick, a member of the WPS Save Our School committee. “The school gives back to the community in many ways.”

NOTED AUTHOR DISCUSSES TERROR: Gwynne Dyer had a message for those concerned about the threat of Islamic terrorism: don’t panic. The military historian, broadcaster, and international affairs columnist spoke on the matter at Festival Hall in March as part of Algonquin College's speakers series. He said despite the horrors of the Brussels and Paris attacks, the threat posed by terrorism to the existence of nation-states was in fact very small to negligible.

“Terrorism is always a lot less than it appears,” Dyer said, being magnified beyond its capabilities by a frightened populace, government leadership goaded into action and a media dazzled by the explosions and the casualties. If one looked strictly at the numbers, the scale of the loss was actually very small. The Paris attacks, for instance, as terrible as they were, only affected one French citizen per million.