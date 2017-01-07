Handi-Bus Polar Bear Dip Feb. 4

It’s nearly time to get dipped in Pembroke.

The countdown is on to the fourth annual Polar Bear Dip for Pembroke and Laurentian Valley Handi-Bus, which takes place Saturday, Feb. 4 at 11:30 a.m. sharp at the Pembroke Marina, and once more organizers are seeking brave and adventurous souls to take part.

Ron Gervais, a member of the Friends of the Disabled Inc. board of directors, the organization behind the Handi-Bus, said since they took over the event from the Canadian Diabetes Association, they have done it enough times to know what to do to make it run.

"We're encouraging people to sign up and take part," he said, noting pledge sheets are available at the Handi-Bus office at 170 Ellis St., at the city’s recreation department office at the Pembroke Memorial Centre, the law offices of Sheppard and Gervais, 290 Pembroke St. East, or call 613-735-6998.

There will be a minimum $50 pledge to take part, and sheets must be turned in by Feb. 2, 2017.

Gervais said St. John Ambulance and the Pembroke Fire Department will be on hand to ensure everyone's safety. The firefighters are well trained in ice water rescue, and will be equipped in case they are needed. A hot tub will be on site to warm up the dippers after they emerge from the water.

He said dippers will once again run into the water from the shore following a path cut out of the ice, then run back out. This is done to improve safety at the event, as well as deal with unpredictable weather, which has sometimes deprived the river of its ice surface.

The Polar Bear Dip has remained a favourite of the city's SnoSpree winter carnival for a dozen years before going on hiatus in 2013. After a year’s pause, it returned.

The Pembroke and Laurentian Valley Handi-Bus has been on the road for nearly 30 years, faithfully serving Pembroke and Laurentian Valley Township. It provides accessible transportation to clients with either a physical disability or a developmental disability, and keeps afloat thanks to donations, fundraising and funding from local municipalities.

In 2014, the Handi-bus made 12,608 trips within Pembroke and Laurentian Valley.

Each year, Pembroke presents the organization with $25,000, while Laurentian Valley contributes $12,500 annually.

As operating, maintenance and vehicle replacement costs continue to rise, more funding is always needed.

To take part in the fundraising dip, one has to be over the age of 18 and have a minimum of $50 in pledges.

